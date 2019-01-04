Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland Fall To Clinical Italy In Front Of Record RDS Crowd
41 mins ago
Report

Ireland Fall To Clinical Italy In Front Of Record RDS Crowd

Katie Corrigan's first international try set up a grandstand finish, but Ireland (sponsored by Aon) fell short in a 27-21…
48 mins ago
In Pics

Ireland Secure Late Losing Bonus Point Against Italy

A record crowd of 6,605 at the RDS cheered loudly as Ireland started brightly and finished with a late surge…
Aoife Wafer is tackled by Alyssa D'Incà and Vittoria Vecchini 31/3/2024
1 hour ago
Watch

Highlights Of Ireland v Italy

A losing bonus point in front of a record crowd left Ireland regretting some poor handling throughout the game. Ireland…
Enya Breen carries 31/3/2024
11 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy

Guinness Women's Six Nations rugby returns to the RDS for the first time in two years, as Ireland (sponsored by…
Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy
22 hours ago
In Pics

In Pics: Captain’s Run At The RDS

A final run out for Ireland as they completed their Captain's Run at the RDS Arena ahead of the Sunday…
A view of the Ireland team huddle and clap after their Captain’s Run 30/3/2024
