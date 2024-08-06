Inspirational Dane Back To Boost Ulster Squad

Kathryn Dane has reached a significant milestone with her inclusion in the Ulster squad for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship , just over 20 months after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

One of the first players to be fully contracted to the IRFU Women’s 15s High Performance Programme, scrum half Dane suddenly took ill in November 2022 when rehabbing an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Thankfully, with Ed Slattery, the IRFU’s Head of Athletic Performance (Women’s Pathway & National Team), and Ciaran Cosgrave, the then-Ireland Men’s team doctor, both present, she was in Connolly Hospital within 15 minutes.

Tests confirmed that the 26-year-old’s brain haemorrhage was the result of a cluster of blood vessels in her brain that she had been born with but had never been detected.

It was a terrifying experience for the 23 times-capped Ireland international, which admittedly took months for her to process. Her background in physiotherapy helped her navigate what she was going through, aided by a strong support network around her.

It has been a long road back, with a second opinion sought last year on whether she could return to playing rugby, but Dane hit all her markers to make her comeback last month in a warm-up game against Connacht.

It was a heady few days both personally and professionally for the Enniskillen native, with her seminal PhD thesis, ‘”Playing Catch-Up” – Safety and Optimal tackle outcomes in Women’s Rugby’, submitted that same week after almost four years of Trojan work.

During her recovery from the stroke, the Trinity College scholarship student and Old Belvedere star gained coaching experience with both her club and province, while progressing through the IRFU coaching course pathway.

She was the Ulster Women’s contact skills coach last season and, now back as a much-valued squad member, she ‘cannot wait’ to represent her province again on the Interprovincial stage.

Along with Dane’s inspirational return, Ulster have Ireland duo Brittany Hogan and Fiona Tuite to pack a punch up front, as well as promising prop Sophie Barrett, fresh from her MVP exploits with the Ireland Under-20s in the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series.

Larne flanker Ruby Starrett (pictured above), who captained the Ulster U-18 team last season, steps up to the senior set-up, while Lucy Thompson and Paige Smyth are both involved after playing for Ireland at June’s FISU World University Championship Rugby Sevens.

Catherine Martin and Lauren Farrell McCabe are two quality additions to the backs division, having combined to inspire Suttonians’ Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Conference title win in 2022.

Entering his second season at the helm, Ulster Women’s head coach Murray Houston has also been able to include Sale Sharks and Ireland centre Vicky Irwin, as preparations continue for Saturday’s opener away to Munster in Cork (live on TG4/BBC 2 Northern Ireland).

“The squad is truly exciting this year. Many new faces are joining us, along with some familiar ones returning to the fold,” explained Houston, whose charges beat Connacht 36-14 last September for their first Interpro victory since 2012.

“The team has a great deal of ambition, and our goal is to improve on last year’s performances. Our players have the talent to achieve this, and we’ve been pushing each other in training every week to ensure we reach our objectives.”

Following their trip to Virgin Media Park, the Ulster Women have back-to-back home matches at Kingspan Stadium, before the Belfast venue plays host to the Championship’s finals day on Saturday, August 31. Click here for ticket information.

ULSTER WOMEN’S SQUAD (2024/25 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship):

Backs (14) – Abby Moyles, Catherine Martin, Kathryn Dane, Kelly McCormill, Lauren Patterson, Lauren Farrell McCabe, Lucy Thompson, Megan Edwards, Paige Smyth, Peita McAlister, Rachael McIlroy, Sophie Meeke, Tara O’Neill, Vicky Irwin.

Forwards (21) – Aishling O’Connell, Ava Fannin, Brenda Barr, Brittany Hogan, Bronach Cassidy, Cara O’Kane, Christy Hill, Ellen Madden, Ellen Patterson, Fiona Tuite, Gemma McCamley, India Daley, Lila O’Molloy, Maebh Clenaghan, Megan Brodie, Megan Simpson, Moya Hill, Ruby Starrett, Sarah Murphy, Sophie Barrett, Stacey Sloan.

2024/25 VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES:

ROUND 1 –

Saturday, August 10

Munster v Ulster, Virgin Media Park, 2.30pm

Virgin Media Park, 2.30pm Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 4.45pm

ROUND 2 –

Saturday, August 17

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 2.30pm

Kingspan Stadium, 2.30pm Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 4.45pm

ROUND 3 –

Saturday, August 24

Connacht v Munster, Dexcom Stadium, 2.30pm

Ulster v Leinster, Kingspan Stadium, 4.45pm

FINALS DAY –

Saturday, August 31