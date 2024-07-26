Tickets On Sale For Ireland Women’s 150th Year Celebration Match Against Australia

The IRFU is delighted to confirm that tickets are now on sale for the opening match of Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary celebrations as Ireland Women welcome Australia to Kingspan Stadium this September.

Scott Bemand’s side will take on the Wallaroos, currently fifth in the World Rugby Women’s Rankings, on Saturday, September 14 at 2.30pm, and supporters can now secure their tickets for what promises to be a memorable occasion in Belfast.

As well as being an exciting addition to the 150th Anniversary calendar of events, the fixture will also serve as important preparation for Ireland ahead of the second edition of WXV this Autumn.

Ireland will compete in the top tier of the WXV competition in Canada, following their third place finish in the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Kingspan Stadium in Belfast has been a regular host of Women’s Test matches in recent seasons, including last April’s memorable 15-12 victory over Scotland which secured a place in WXV1 and qualification for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, the IRFU will mark the 150th anniversary of Ireland’s inaugural international rugby match with a calendar of events to celebrate the game of rugby in Ireland, including the Ireland-Australia encounter at the home of Ulster Rugby.

The Ireland Men will also take on Australia in the 150th Anniversary Challenge match at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, November 30, the fourth and final fixture of an exciting Autumn Nations Series line-up for Andy Farrell’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations champions.

Remaining tickets for the Autumn Nations Series at Aviva Stadium can be purchased here.