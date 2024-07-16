Fixtures Confirmed For Second Edition Of WXV

World Rugby has today unveiled the pools and action-packed match schedule for WXV , the highly anticipated return of the Women’s 15s competition which promises thrilling encounters across all three levels in Vancouver, South Africa, and Dubai.

Kicking off on Friday, September 27, and scheduled to run across three weekends through to Saturday, October 12, the three-level tournament will see 27 fixtures played across the globe. Dubai (WXV3) and South Africa (WXV2) are returning hosts having each welcomed six teams in 2023, with Canada the new hosts of WXV1 in 2024.

There will be a combination of standalone, double, and triple header fixtures across the match weekends, maximising fan attendance and helping to create an exciting atmosphere in each of the host cities.

No stranger to hosting international rugby, BC Place in Vancouver will open proceedings with a triple header treating fans to a jam-packed day of rugby action that kicks off with the USA against England and hosts Canada facing France.

Ireland will be aiming to make their mark on WXV1 having leapfrogged from winning WXV3 to the top level of the tournament after finishing third in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations earlier this year. They will be aiming to hit the ground running with New Zealand their first opponents.

2024 World Rugby Pacific Four Series winners Canada will be hoping to continue to draw on their home advantage across the three weekends, as they build towards the final day when they will face England, the reigning WXV1 champions.

Kicking off proceedings in WXV2, South Africa will play Japan in what promises to be an exciting match in the opening round on Friday, September 27.

Saturday, September 28 will see Australia and Wales enter WXV2 for the first time as they go head-to-head in their opening match, with Italy also set to face Scotland on the same day.

The final game of WXV2 brings together Australia and Scotland. Both teams will be keen to end their campaigns strongly with the Wallaroos hoping to take Scotland’s crown as reigning champions and qualify for the 2025 Rugby World Cup in the process.

All eyes will be on WXV3 as the hunt for the remaining World Cup spots continues. Spain will face Madagascar for the first time in Dubai on Friday, September 27.

Fans will be treated to a double-header the next day with Hong Kong China and the Netherlands also participating in the tournament for the first time, adding further excitement.

New WXV3 champions will be crowned on the final weekend, starting on Friday, October 11 with Samoa and Madagascar playing the first of the final two fixtures wrapping up the tournament on Saturday, October 12. The Netherlands go up against Hong Kong China, and Fiji will play Spain as all teams aim to finish on a high note.

Sally Horrox, World Rugby Chief of Women’s Rugby, said: “We are delighted to reveal the fixtures for what is set to be an incredibly exciting and important second edition of WXV.

“With six Rugby World Cup places up for grabs, teams will be vying to secure qualification by ranking as highly as possible at the end of the tournament. No doubt, there will be some exhilarating matches, some new match-ups, and star players that will captivate fans around the world.

“We look forward to welcoming 18 of the top teams to Dubai, Cape Town, and Vancouver in September. WXV is the next important milestone on the road to the World Cup in England next year.”

The WXV pools for each level have also been confirmed, following on from the release of the World Rugby Women’s Rankings on Monday, July 8.

For WXV1, the pools are based on positioning of teams from the regional qualifiers, the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, and the World Rugby Pacific Four Series respectively. For WXV2 and WXV3, teams have been allocated using the snake format, as used in WXV last year.

Tickets for WXV1 in Vancouver will go on sale at 10am local time/6pm Irish time on Thursday, July 25, and will be available to buy here. WXV’s Worldwide Partner, Mastercard, is also offering its cardholders access to a priority sale on Tuesday, July 23.

Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early and support their team in what promises to be a landmark tournament in the rugby calendar. For more information and ticketing details, please visit the official WXV website.

Following its launch in October 2023, WXV remains central to World Rugby’s ambition to increase the profile and participation of the Women’s game and accelerate its growth around the world.

WXV provides more competitive matches for Unions, and greater visibility and investment on the road to an expanded 16-team World Cup in England in 2025.

WXV is supported by its partners, Mastercard, Capgemini, Gallagher, Mitsubishi Electric, and ChildFund Rugby, with World Rugby also injecting multi-million pound investment over an initial two-year period on the road to England 2025.

IRELAND’S WXV1 FIXTURES:

Sunday, September 29 –

New Zealand v IRELAND, BC Place, kick-off 7pm local time/2am Irish time

Saturday, October 5 –

Canada v IRELAND, Langley Events Centre, kick-off 3.45pm local time/11.45pm Irish time

Friday, October 11 –

USA v IRELAND, BC Place, kick-off 12.30pm local time/8.30pm Irish time