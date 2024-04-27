Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions – 2023/24 Ups & Downs

The penultimate day of an unforgettable Energia All-Ireland League season saw promotion and relegation decided across the five Men’s Divisions. The play-off final winners were Garryowen, Queen’s University, Galway Corinthians, Galwegians, and Monkstown .

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Play-Off Final Results Round-Up

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISIONAL RUNDOWN:

DIVISION 1A:

Final table

All-Ireland League champions: Terenure College or Cork Constitution

Final: Terenure College v Cork Constitution, Aviva Stadium, 4pm, Sunday, April 28 (live on TG4) – tickets available from Ticketmaster.ie

Relegated to Division 1B: Dublin University (automatic); Shannon (via play-offs)

Promoted from Division 1B: St. Mary’s College (champions); Garryowen (via play-offs)

Division 1A promotion play-off final winners: Garryowen

Division 1A clubs for next season: Terenure College, Cork Constitution, Clontarf, Lansdowne, Ballynahinch, Young Munster, UCD, City of Armagh, St. Mary’s College, Garryowen

DIVISION 1B:

Final table

Division 1B champions/Promoted: St. Mary’s College

Relegated to Division 2A: Buccaneers (automatic)

Promoted from Division 2A: Nenagh Ormond (champions)

Division 1B promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Queen’s University

Division 1B clubs for next season: Shannon, Dublin University, Old Wesley, Old Belvedere, Highfield, UCC, Blackrock College, Naas, Nenagh Ormond, Queen’s University

DIVISION 2A:

Final table

Division 2A champions/Promoted: Nenagh Ormond

Relegated: Malone (automatic); UL Bohemian (via play-offs)

Promoted from Division 2B: Instonians (champions); Galway Corinthians (via play-offs)

Division 2A promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Galway Corinthians

Division 2A clubs for next season: Buccaneers, Cashel, MU Barnhall, Banbridge, Navan, Old Crescent, Ballymena, Greystones, Instonians, Galway Corinthians

DIVISION 2B:

Final table

Division 2B champions/Promoted: Instonians

Relegated: Belfast Harlequins (automatic); Dolphin (via play-offs)

Promoted from Division 2C: Clogher Valley (champions); Galwegians (via play-offs)

Division 2B promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Galwegians

Division 2B clubs for next season: UL Bohemian, Malone, Wanderers, Sligo Rugby, Dungannon, Malahide, Rainey, Skerries, Clogher Valley, Galwegians

DIVISION 2C:

Final table

Division 2C champions/Promoted: Clogher Valley

Relegated: Ballina (automatic); Bangor (via play-offs)

Promoted from All-Ireland Provincial League Championship: Ballyclare (champions); Monkstown (via play-offs)

Division 2C promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Monkstown

Division 2C clubs for next season: Dolphin, Belfast Harlequins, Bruff, Enniscorthy, Midleton, Tullamore, Clonmel, Omagh Academicals, Ballyclare, Monkstown

ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP:

Play-off results

Promoted from junior rugby: Ballyclare (All-Ireland Provincial League Championship winners); Monkstown (via play-offs)