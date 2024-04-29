Give It A Try At Your Local Club

It was a great weekend for Women’s rugby as Ireland secured 3rd in the Championship and a place at the Rugby World Cup in 2025 while Sunday saw the first ever men’s and women’s Energia AIL finals at Aviva Stadium.

Thousands of fans cheered on the teams and now they have a chance to give rugby a try at their local club.

Canterbury Give It A Try is an eight week programme where girls aged 8-14 can learn to play rugby and develop their skills in a fun environment.

The focus is on fun and a gentle and gradual introduction to rugby.

Now in its seventh year Give It A Try has helped a number of clubs to develop a girls minis team and helped players to progress through the Age Grade programme including this season’s U18 and Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

There are 80 clubs taking part this year

23 in Munster

20 in Ulster

18 in Connacht

19 in Leinster

Click here to find a club near you and let your daughter ‘Give It A Try’