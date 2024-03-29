Railway’s Caughey And Aberg Heading Towards Century Mark

Railway Union duo Nikki Caughey and Maddy Aberg are the scoring stars in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division , with three rounds of the regular season remaining.

With second-placed Railway on a seven-match winning streak, out-half Caughey is the division’s leading points scorer with 97 points. She is seven points clear of top try scorer Aberg (19 tries), and ten ahead of Old Belvedere’s Jemma Farrell.

Belvedere, who trail Railway by a single point, host Stephen Costelloe’s side in a crunch clash this Saturday (kick-off 5pm), as both teams continue their push to reach the April 28 final at the Aviva Stadium.

Caughey recently returned for the league run-in having helped the Wolfhounds to win the Celtic Challenge title for the first time. She landed nine conversions in her last two games for Railway.

Unbeaten leaders UL Bohemian, who face Railway and Belvedere in the final two rounds, have the fourth leading points scorer in out-half/centre Kate Flannery (84 points).

The Red Robins’ brilliant young winger, Chisom Ugwueru, ran in 13 tries during the first half of their campaign. She returned from injury to play for the Clovers in the Celtic Challenge, and was recently included in Ireland’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations squad.

Railway centre Aberg, a rugby league international with her native Canada, and Belvedere flyer Emma Tilly have since overtaken Ugwueru at the top of the division’s try-scoring charts.

Aberg is having a terrific debut season with the Sandymount-based club, nearing the 100-point mark on the back of bagging 13 tries in the last four rounds. That includes hat-tricks against both Cooke and Galwegians, and a five-try flurry at Ballincollig.

Ireland international Tilly is only two tries behind her on 16, thanks to an equally impressive run of form for ‘Belvo. The 20-year-old starred with five tries against Galwegians earlier this month, and has also touched down against Blackrock College (2), Wicklow, and Suttonians.

Railway forward Faith Oviawe, another young player with plenty of potential, has also reached double figures with 11 tries so far. Her Clovers team-mate, Michelle O’Driscoll, has shone for fifth-placed Ballincollig with eight.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 15:

POINTS –

97 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

90 – Maddy Aberg (Railway Union)

87 – Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere)

84 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian)

80 – Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

65 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian)

55 – Faith Oviawe (Railway Union)

46 – Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians)

42 – Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

41 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union)

40 – Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

35 – Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College)

34 – Dani Franada (Railway Union)

32 – Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow)

30 – Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian), Beth Roberts (Wicklow), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union)

25 – Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

24 – Amanda Morton (Cooke)

22 – Orla Dixon (Galwegians)

21 – Ella Durkan (Blackrock College)

20 – Laurileigh Baker (Ballincollig), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian)

19 – Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College)

18 – Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College)

16 – Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig), Emma Keane (Galwegians)

15 – Lily Brady (UL Bohemian), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), India Daley (Blackrock College), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere), Megan Edwards (Old Belvedere), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemian), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian), Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

14 – Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig)

13 – Katelyn Faust (Suttonians)

12 – Grainne Tummon (Suttonians)

10 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian), Ellie Cournane (Ballincollig), Róisín Crowe (Blackrock College), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Aoibheann Hahessy (UL Bohemian), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Meabh Keegan (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemian), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Julia O’Connor (Suttonians), Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union), Stacey Sloan (Cooke), Ciara Spencer (Suttonians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union)

9 – Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian)

8 – Aisling Stock (UL Bohemian)

7 – Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian), Alison Kelly (Ballincollig)

5 – Kate Ballance (Old Belvedere), Brenda Barr (Suttonians), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian), Lauren Barry (Wicklow), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian), Nicola Bolger (Suttonians), Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Megan Collis (Railway Union), Clare Coombes (Ballincollig), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College), Linda Dempsey (Wicklow), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Niamh Griffin (Blackrock College), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Teah Maguire (Cooke), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Gemma McCamley (Cooke), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Róisín O’Driscoll (Suttonians), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemian), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Cara O’Kane (Cooke), Carrie O’Keeffe (Suttonians), Ciara O’Leary (Wicklow), Tara O’Neill (Cooke), Michaela O’Neill Johnson (Railway Union), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian), Aoife Rutley (Old Belvedere), Laura Sampson (Old Belvedere), Ciara Short (Wicklow), Kirstie Stevenson (Railway Union), Alanagh van Staden (Cooke), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Williams (Galwegians)

4 – Aoife Brennan (Suttonians), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians), Aoife O’Shaughnessy (UL Bohemian), Hazel Simmons (Railway Union)

3 – Shaniqka Wall (Ballincollig)

2 – Claire Keohane (Railway Union)

TRIES –

18 – Maddy Aberg (Railway Union)

16 – Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

13 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian)

11 – Faith Oviawe (Railway Union)

8 – Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

7 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College)

6 – Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union)

5 – Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

4 – Laurileigh Baker (Ballincollig), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union). Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian)

3 – Lily Brady (UL Bohemian), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), India Daley (Blackrock College), Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere), Megan Edwards (Old Belvedere), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemian), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

2 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian), Ellie Cournane (Ballincollig), Róisín Crowe (Blackrock College), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Dani Franada (Railway Union), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig), Aoibheann Hahessy (UL Bohemian), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Meabh Keegan (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemian), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Julia O’Connor (Suttonians), Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Stacey Sloan (Cooke), Ciara Spencer (Suttonians), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union)

1 – Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian), Kate Ballance (Old Belvedere), Brenda Barr (Suttonians), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian), Lauren Barry (Wicklow), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian), Nicola Bolger (Suttonians), Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Megan Collis (Railway Union), Clare Coombes (Ballincollig), Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College), Linda Dempsey (Wicklow), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Katelyn Faust (Suttonians), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Niamh Griffin (Blackrock College), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Alison Kelly (Ballincollig), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Teah Maguire (Cooke), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Gemma McCamley (Cooke), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Róisín O’Driscoll (Suttonians), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemian), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Cara O’Kane (Cooke), Carrie O’Keeffe (Suttonians), Ciara O’Leary (Wicklow), Tara O’Neill (Cooke), Michaela O’Neill Johnson (Railway Union), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Aoife Rutley (Old Belvedere), Laura Sampson (Old Belvedere), Ciara Short (Wicklow), Kirstie Stevenson (Railway Union), Alanagh van Staden (Cooke), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Williams (Galwegians)