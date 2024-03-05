Energia All Ireland League Finals Double Header in Aviva Stadium

The IRFU are pleased to announce the first ever Energia All Ireland League Men’s and Women’s Finals double header to be played at Aviva Stadium, on Sunday 28, April.

The day will see both finals played at the home of Irish Rugby for the first time, with the Women’s final kicking off at 1.45pm followed by the Men’s final kicking at 4pm.

Both games will be broadcast live on TG4.

The race for the final is heating up in both divisions as the fight for a Top 4 spot and a home semi-final continues. Clontarf currently lead the way from Cork Constitution, Terenure and Lansdowne in the Men’s top flight while UL Bohemian are unbeaten in the Women’s with Railway Union, Old Belvedere and reigning Champions Blackrock College in the chasing pack.

The Energia All Ireland Men’s semi-finals will take place on the Saturday 20, April and the final round of the women’s Energia All Ireland league will take place on Saturday 13, April.

Speaking about the historic fixture, IRFU Director of Rugby Development, Colin McEntee, said

“This is a unique and historic event for our domestic game and our Energia All Ireland League clubs. It’s a first double header final with our women’s and men’s sides, who both work equally hard on and off the pitch, and deserve the recognition and reward of playing in Aviva Stadium, the home of Irish Rugby”.

Energia’s Sponsorship Manager, Lorna Danaher, added, “We are thrilled that the 2023/2024 Energia All Ireland League season will conclude with a double header. We look forward to seeing the top teams of both the Men’s and Women’s divisions battle it out on April 28th in what promises to be a day of blockbuster rugby. We encourage everyone to get down for both matches and support Men’s and Women’s grassroots rugby”.

Tickets for the historic Finals Day will be on sale, week commencing 18 March.