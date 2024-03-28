Ireland Club XV Team-Mates Top Of The Pile As Division 1A’s Leading Scorers

Michael Moloney and Dylan Donnellan , who both helped the Ireland Club XV to victory over Portugal ‘A’ recently , are well out in front as the respective leading points and try scorers in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A.

As the 2023/24 campaign hurtles towards a fascinating climax at both ends of the table, UCD scrum half Moloney’s impressively consistent goal-kicking has seen him rack up 178 points with two rounds of the regular season remaining.

Moloney has pulled clear of Cork Constitution’s James Taylor, with his 19-point haul against Lansdowne before Christmas a real highlight. He also tallied up 12 and 13 points respectively in their recent home victories over City of Armagh and leaders Clontarf.

Out-half Taylor’s season has been impacted by injury, but he has still passed the 100-point mark with 126 points so far. Just four points behind him is Clontarf number 10 Conor Kelly, who has scored 54 points, including two tries, in the last five rounds.

Also regularly splitting the posts are Stephen Madigan, Conor Rankin, and Aran Egan, with their clubs all challenging for a top four finish, and Mike Cooke who is hoping to steer Shannon out of relegation trouble.

Meanwhile, with a whopping 19 tries, captain Donnellan continues to lead by example for Clontarf. The fact that he played twice for Leinster in October and November makes his glut of AIL tries all the more impressive.

The Galway-born hooker, Division 1A’s top try scorer the last two seasons with 22 and 19 tries respectively, remains in unstoppable form when he gets within sight of the whitewash.

Donnellan has bagged braces in seven separate games to date, and had a run of tries in seven successive fixtures between rounds 5 and 11. His closest challenger is Ballynahinch hooker Claytan Milligan, who has 12 tries following four in the last five rounds.

Flying Cork Constitution winger Matthew Bowen (11 tries) has really sprung into life with seven scores in their last three matches, including hat-tricks against both Shannon and Lansdowne.

Ulster speedster Aaron Sexton is next on the list with nine tries, having touched down in six successive rounds for Ballynahinch. Like Donnellan, Young Munster forward Stephen McLoughlin has been a big threat from mauls, registering eight tries.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 16:

POINTS –

178 – Michael Moloney (UCD)

126 – James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

122 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

95 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

94 – Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne)

90 – Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

78 – Mike Cooke (Shannon)

71 – Aran Egan (Terenure College)

65 – Brayden Laing (City of Armagh)

62 – Callum Smith (Terenure College)

60 – Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

56 – Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

55 – Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution)

46 – Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh)

45 – Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch)

40 – Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Jack Murphy (Clontarf)

38 – Harry Colbert (Dublin University), Rob Hedderman (Cork Constitution)

37 – Conor McKee (Ballynahinch)

35 – Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Ross Deegan (UCD), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Rory Parata (Lansdowne)

34 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

30 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Tom Barry (Lansdowne), Cian Casey (Young Munster), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), James Kenny (Lansdowne), Matthew Lynch (Dublin University), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster)

25 – Tim Corkery (UCD), Tony Ryan (Clontarf), Ruairi Shields (UCD)

22 – Chris Cosgrave (UCD)

20 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Kelvin Brown (Shannon), Ruadhan Byron (Clontarf), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution)

16 – Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh), John O’Sullivan (Shannon)

15 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Charlie Beckett (Dublin University), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Niall Carville (City of Armagh), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh), Fionn Gibbons (Young Munster), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), James Horrigan (Young Munster), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Gearoid Mulcahy (Young Munster), Lee Nicholas (Shannon), James O’Brien (Young Munster), Conor Phillips (Terenure College), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne), Levi Vaughan (Terenure College), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)

14 – Tony Butler (Young Munster), Te Atawhai Mason (Cork Constitution)

11 – Mark O’Sullivan (Clontarf), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

10 – Dan Barron (Dublin University), Juan Beukes (Dublin University), Kegan Christian-Goss (Young Munster), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Barry Finn (City of Armagh), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Gus Harrington (Shannon), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Rob Jermyn (Cork Constitution), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat (Cork Constitution), Rory McGuire (UCD), Steve McMahon (Lansdowne), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Conan O’Donnell (Terenure College), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Harry O’Riordan (Cork Constitution), Ronan O’Sullivan (Cork Constitution), Sam Owens (Clontarf), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Will Reilly (Shannon), Luke Rigney (Shannon), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Noah Sheridan (Clontarf), James Tarrant (UCD)

9 – Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch)

7 – Aidan Shortall (Young Munster)

5 – Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Harrison Allan (Young Munster), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Sam Birrane (Shannon), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Dan Campbell (UCD), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Tom Coghlan (Terenure College), Fintan Coleman (Young Munster), Michael Colreavy (UCD), Brian Deeny (Clontarf), Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD), James Dillon (Dublin University), Cuan Doyle (Dublin University), Sean Egan (UCD), Finn Fehnert (City of Armagh), Jules Fenelon (Dublin University), Yago Fernandez Velar (Terenure College), Harry Fleming (Young Munster), John Foley (Young Munster), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Kyle Gill (Ballynahinch), Rob Gilsenan (UCD), John Glasgow (City of Armagh), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College), Matt Healy (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Conall Henchy (Dublin University), Mark Hernan (UCD), Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Callum Irvine (Ballynahinch), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Greg Jones (Ballynahinch), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), George Kenny (Lansdowne), Cormac King (Dublin University), Keynan Knox (Young Munster), Harry Long (Shannon), Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), David Maher (Shannon), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD), Gus McCarthy (UCD), Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), Louis McDonough (Dublin University), Ethan McIlroy (Ballynahinch), James McNabney (City of Armagh), Jack Milligan (Ballynahinch), Michael Milne (UCD), Ruben Moloney (UCD), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Paul Mullen (City of Armagh), Josh Murphy (Clontarf), Luke Murphy (Shannon), Tadhg O’Brien (Shannon), JJ O’Dea (Clontarf), Jack O’Donnell (Shannon), Hugh O’Kennedy (Dublin University), Hugo O’Malley (UCD), Callum O’Reilly (Dublin University), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Andrew Osborne (UCD), Jim Peters (Clontarf), Seni Reilly Ashiru (Clontarf), Arron Roulston (Young Munster), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Aidan Shortall (Young Munster), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Alan Spicer (UCD), Alex Usanov (Clontarf), John Vinson (Dublin University)

4 – Tom Gavigan (Lansdowne)

2 – Tadhg Bennett (Young Munster), Sam Wisniewski (Clontarf)

TRIES –

19 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

12 – Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

11 – Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution)

9 – Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch)

8 – Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster)

7 – Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Ross Deegan (UCD), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Rory Parata (Lansdowne)

6 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Tom Barry (Lansdowne), Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), James Kenny (Lansdowne), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster)

5 – Tim Corkery (UCD), Tony Ryan (Clontarf), Ruairi Shields (UCD), James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

4 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Kelvin Brown (Shannon), Ruadhan Byron (Clontarf), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Chris Cosgrave (UCD), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution)

3 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Charlie Beckett (Dublin University), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Niall Carville (City of Armagh), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh), Fionn Gibbons (Young Munster), Rob Hedderman (Cork Constitution), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), James Horrigan (Young Munster), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Gearoid Mulcahy (Young Munster), Lee Nicholas (Shannon), James O’Brien (Young Munster), Conor Phillips (Terenure College), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne), Levi Vaughan (Terenure College), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)

2 – Dan Barron (Dublin University), Juan Beukes (Dublin University), Kegan Christian-Goss (Young Munster), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Barry Finn (City of Armagh), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Gus Harrington (Shannon), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Rob Jermyn (Cork Constitution), Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat (Cork Constitution), Rory McGuire (UCD), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Conan O’Donnell (Terenure College), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Harry O’Riordan (Cork Constitution), Ronan O’Sullivan (Cork Constitution), Sam Owens (Clontarf), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch), Will Reilly (Shannon), Luke Rigney (Shannon), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Noah Sheridan (Clontarf), James Tarrant (UCD)

1 – Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Harrison Allan (Young Munster), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Sam Birrane (Shannon), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Dan Campbell (UCD), Cian Casey (Young Munster), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Tom Coghlan (Terenure College), Fintan Coleman (Young Munster), Michael Colreavy (UCD), Mike Cooke (Shannon), Brian Deeny (Clontarf), Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD), James Dillon (Dublin University), Cuan Doyle (Dublin University), Aran Egan (Terenure College), Sean Egan (UCD), Finn Fehnert (City of Armagh), Jules Fenelon (Dublin University), Yago Fernandez Velar (Terenure College), Harry Fleming (Young Munster), John Foley (Young Munster), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Kyle Gill (Ballynahinch), Rob Gilsenan (UCD), John Glasgow (City of Armagh), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College), Matt Healy (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Conall Henchy (Dublin University), Mark Hernan (UCD), Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Callum Irvine (Ballynahinch), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Greg Jones (Ballynahinch), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), George Kenny (Lansdowne), Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch), Cormac King (Dublin University), Keynan Knox (Young Munster), Jade Kriel (Shannon), Harry Long (Shannon), Matthew Lynch (Dublin University), Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), David Maher (Shannon), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD), Te Atawhai Mason (Cork Constitution), Gus McCarthy (UCD), Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), Louis McDonough (Dublin University), Ethan McIlroy (Ballynahinch), Conor McKee (Ballynahinch), James McNabney (City of Armagh), Jack Milligan (Ballynahinch), Michael Milne (UCD), Michael Moloney (UCD), Ruben Moloney (UCD), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Paul Mullen (City of Armagh), Josh Murphy (Clontarf), Luke Murphy (Shannon), Tadhg O’Brien (Shannon), JJ O’Dea (Clontarf), Jack O’Donnell (Shannon), Hugo O’Malley (UCD), Callum O’Reilly (Dublin University), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Andrew Osborne (UCD), John O’Sullivan (Shannon), Mark O’Sullivan (Clontarf), Jim Peters (Clontarf), Seni Reilly Ashiru (Clontarf), Arron Roulston (Young Munster), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Aidan Shortall (Young Munster), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Callum Smith (Terenure College), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Alan Spicer (UCD), Alex Usanov (Clontarf), John Vinson (Dublin University)