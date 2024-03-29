Ireland Team Named For Italy Match At RDS On Easter Sunday

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named the Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for the Easter Sunday Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash against Italy in The RDS (Kick-off 3pm, live on RTÉ 2).

Bemand has made four personnel changes to the starting fifteen from last weekend’s opening round.

Up front Sam Monaghan returns to the second row and will captain the side while Grace Moore is named at blind-side, having come off the bench last week.

The front row remains the same with Linda Djougang and Christy Haney packing down either side of Neve Jones. Dorothy Wall partners Monaghan in the second row while Aoife Wafer moves across the backrow with Moore coming in; Brittany Hogan again starts at 8.

Dannah O’Brien comes in at out-half this week and is partnered by Aoibheann Reilly.

Enya Breen makes her return to international action for the first time since picking up an injury in last year’s opening round of the Championship against Wales. She partners Eve Higgins in the centre.

The back three remains unchanged with Beibhinn Parsons, Katie Corrigan and Lauren Delany all set to start.

Eimear Corri comes on to the bench to join Sarah Delaney, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath and Fiona Tuite as the forward replacements. Aoife Dalton is named alongside Nicole Fowley and Molly Scuffil-McCabe.

Commenting on the selection, the Ireland Head Coach Bemand said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring our game back to Irish shores.

“Last week we saw progression but know we’ve got to keep going after on-pitch performance. We’ve made some changes to the side from last week and this reflects the competition that is building in the squad.

“We want Irish people to see how much it means and to want to be part of it. Momentum is building within the squad through training and I’m confident that the players will give the fans something to get behind.

“We’re expecting a tough challenge from an ambitious Italy team. It should make for a real occasion to showcase our game.”

The RDS is on course for a record crowd, surpassing the one set in 2022, the last time the Irish women played there.

There will be tickets available on the day, from the ticket office, inside Gate D on the Anglesea Road. Family tickets are available, and priced at €50.

Get to The RDS this Sunday, for what promises to be an action packed afternoon on and off the pitch, with plenty of family friendly activities taking place on the day including a visit from Kevin the Carrot and music from the 2FM Roadcaster as well as face painting.

Sunday’s match is live on RTÉ 2 and live updates on our twitter and instagram channels – @irishrugby

Ireland Team (v Italy, Sunday 31 March, RDS, kick off 3pm)

15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

14. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

11. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury) Captain

6. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

7. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

18. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

19. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

20. Eimear Corri (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)

22. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

23. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)