Ireland Squad To Host Open Training Session At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland squad will host an open training session at Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 29th February, as they step up preparations for the final rounds of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations .

Tickets for the open session are free and will be available on a first come, first served basis from Ticketmaster.ie on Wednesday, 21st February.

Irish Rugby Supporters Club members will have a priority window from 10am on Tuesday, 20th February with a limit of four tickets per person.

Members can log in to the Supporters Club Website on Tuesday morning from 9.30am to access the link for Ticketmaster ahead of the 10am live. Please note tickets will be on a first come, first served basis.

Last year, thousands of supporters were in attendance to watch the squad train against Ireland U20s and now is your opportunity to join us at the Home of Irish Rugby as Andy Farrell‘s side are put through their paces ahead of the Round 4 trip to London to face England.

Speaking about the open session, the Ireland Head Coach said: “Welcoming thousands of our supporters to Aviva Stadium for an Open Training Session is a highlight of the Championship campaign. The support you have given us over the last couple of years has been a real boost to the team and we hope that you will join us on the day, make as much noise as you can and enjoy the action on the pitch.”

The session will kick off at 11am, with gates open at 10am.