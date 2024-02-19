Ireland Squad Named For Guinness Women’s Six Nations

Head Coach Scott Bemand has today named a 34-player Ireland squad for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, as preparations get underway for the 2024 campaign opener away to France on Saturday, 23 March.

Following the successful WXV3 Tournament in Dubai and the current Celtic Challenge series, Bemand and the Ireland coaching team have confirmed their panel for the upcoming Championship, with eight uncapped players included in the squad.

Ruth Campbell and Katie Whelan, who were part of the WXV3 squad, as well as Chisom Ugwuere, Katie Corrigan, Katie Heffernan and Clare Gorman have all impressed in this year’s Celtic Challenge campaign earn a first Ireland call up, while uncapped IQ Rugby duo Andrea Stock and Shannon Ikahihifo are also included.

Having assumed the co-captaincy role for the WXV3 tournament in Dubai, Sam Monaghan and Edel McMahon will once again lead the side for the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship.

There are five players named in the squad who have featured on the HSBC SVNS Series for Ireland this year, including Béibhinn Parsons, Eve Higgins and Aoibheann Reilly who were all part of Ireland’s historic title win in Perth back in January.

Ireland open their Championship away to France at Stade Marie-Marvingt on Saturday, 23 March (Kick-off 3.15pm, Irish time live on RTÉ), before facing Italy at home in the RDS on Easter Sunday, 31 March. (Kick-off 3pm, live on RTÉ).

After a down week, the campaign resumes with another home game, in Virgin Media Park in Cork against Wales on Saturday, 13 April (Kick-off 4.45pm, live on Virgin Media), and then Bemands’ side are away to England in Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, 20 April (Kick-off 2.15pm, live on Virgin Media).

Ireland conclude the Championships at home in Kingspan Stadium, against Scotland on Saturday, 27 April (Kick-off 2.30pm, live on RTÉ).

Commenting on the squad announcement, Head Coach Scott Bemand said:

“We are excited for this group of players who will represent Ireland in the upcoming Guinness Women’s Six Nations. The WXV3 and the Celtic Challenge preparation has been vital for our development and expanding our player pool. On the back of the success of the Women’s Sevens side, we are chasing potential through this group of players and we are all looking to perform in a high quality competition.

“With three home games in Ireland, we are looking forward to connecting with the fan base and playing in front of home crowds in Dublin, Cork and Belfast and would urge everyone to get behind the team and show their support for the Women’s team”

Bemand has also confirmed his Coaching Team for the 2024 Championship, Declan Danaher (Defence Coach) joins the coaching panel as Denis Fogarty (Scrum Coach) and Larissa Muldoon (Assistant Backs & Attack Coach) continue in their roles alongside John McKee (Senior Coach).

Ireland Squad – Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2024

Forwards (18):

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Eimear Corri (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Shannon Ikahihifo (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)*

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

Sadhbh McGrath (MU Barnhall/Cooke RFC/Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (Co-Captain)

Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury) (Co-Captain)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Andrea Stock (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)*

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Backs (16):

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Enya Breen (Blackrock College/Munster)

Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Training Panellists (7):

India Daley (Blackrock College RFC/Ulster)*

Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Ivana Kiripati (Tuam-Oughterard/Connacht)*

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Kayla Waldron (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)*

*Denotes uncapped players

Ireland Coaching Team and Management

Scott Bemand – Head Coach

John McKee – Senior Coach

Declan Danaher – Defence Coach

Denis Fogarty – Scrum Coach

Larissa Muldoon – Assistant Backs and Attack Coach (World Rugby Intern)

Elaine Ryan – Team Manager

Roisin Murphy – National Team Physio

Matt Cosgrove – Team Doctor

Cian O’Brien – Performance Analyst

Ed Slattery – Head of Athletic Performance

Greg Hollins – Athletic Performance Assistant

Emma Brennan – Performance Nutritionist

Andy Weir – Baggage Master

Sean Ryan – High Performance Culture and Leadership Lead

Lisa Doyle – Media and Communications

Ireland Fixtures

Saturday, March 23: France v Ireland, Stade Marie-Marvingt, 3.15pm (Irish time) (Live on RTÉ).

Sunday, March 31: Ireland v Italy, the RDS, 3pm (Live on RTÉ).

Saturday, April 13: Ireland v Wales, Musgrave Park, 4.45pm (Live on Virgin Media).

Saturday, April 2o: England v Ireland, Twickenham, 2.15pm (Live on Virgin Media).

Saturday, April 27: Ireland v Scotland, Kingspan Stadium, 2.30pm (Live on RTÉ).