IRFU Appoints Peter Breen As Head Of Communications

The Irish Rugby Football Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Breen as its Head of Communications.

Peter will be working as part of the IRFU’s Communications Team under recently appointed Communications Director Aoife Clarke.

His remit will include responsibility for communications for the men’s national team for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup in France.

Peter joined the IRFU in October 2022 as Project Manager for the 150th season in 2024/25 and has been the interim Head of Communications since November. Educated in Belvedere College SJ and University College Dublin, he played underage rugby with Malahide RFC and is a member of Lansdowne FC.

He has more than 20 years’ experience across the international sporting landscape. A former journalist, he was the Head of Communications for Leinster Rugby between 2003 and 2013, an era of unprecedented success for the province.

He then worked with the International Cricket Council, as a communications lead for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015 and, subsequently, with the Caribbean Premier League as its Head of PR and Communications.

Peter then returned to rugby as Head of Rugby Operations with Ikon Talent. After a spell with Dublin-based start-up AnyExcuse, he established his own sports consultancy agency with clients including Saracens Rugby, UEFA Euro 2020, the Football Association of Ireland, and international Olympian Cian O’Connor’s High Performance Centre at Karlswood.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said: “Peter has a wealth of experience in rugby and international sport, and I am delighted that he will be extending his role with the IRFU having led the Communications Department on an interim basis since November.

“This year promises to be an exciting one and Peter will work closely with our men’s national team at Rugby World Cup 2023.”