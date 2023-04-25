Calling Time in #EnergiaAIL: Coyne, Feely and Healy On Hanging Up The Boots

When it comes to the end of an Energia All-Ireland League season, most people will say good luck but are always some who’ll say goodbye.

That was the case after the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Plate Final on Sunday. Galwegians lifted the trophy after a brilliant 25-19 win against Energia AIL Champions Blackrock College.

“It was a fantastic game,” said ‘Wegians Captain Nicole Fowley.

“Physical. Tough. Great performance from both sides. It could have gone either way but I think we got it over the line at the end by putting them down in the corner and grinding it out and running down the clock. It was great.”

It also served to bring together ‘Wegians legends Mary Healy, Laura Feely and Mairead Coyne, with Feely in Blackrock colours on this occasion.

The trio confirmed it would be their last time lining out at club level, having already signed off on interprovincial rugby with Connacht earlier in the season.

Mary Healy also confirmed she’d be stepping into the role of Director of Women’s Rugby with the club.

After the game, they reflected on their decision to call time.

A number of other clubs announced that significant players would be moving on or stepping back.

Clodagh Walsh is finishing up with Ballincollig having captained the side on their ascension to the Energia AIL and given over 10 years of service which included a number of trophy laden seasons in Munster.

Teammate Mona Fehily is also hanging up the boots. The former scrum half and centre was back in Cork having played with Blackrock College in Dublin and previously winning an AIL title with Highfield.

Elsewhere, Helen McGhee is moving overseas, having made an enormous contribution to Cooke RFC over the past half-decade.