IRFU Appoints Aoife Clarke As Director of Communications

Ms. Clarke joins the IRFU from Lidl where she has been Director of Communications for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland since 2013. She operated at Divisional Director level as part of the senior management team where she had responsibility for the group’s PR, Internal Communications, Events, Social Media, CSR and Public Affairs.

In her role as Director of Communications, Ms. Clarke will be responsible for developing, managing and implementing an all-embracing communications strategy and programme for the IRFU.

Welcoming Aoife’s appointment, Kevin Potts, Chief Executive, Irish Rugby Football Union, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aoife to our senior management team. Her role, leading our talented communications team, will cover the entire spectrum of rugby in Ireland, from the grassroots to the professional game. Her significant and varied communications experience will be a major asset to the IRFU as it seeks to meet the needs of Irish Rugby as a major sporting organisation which encompasses volunteers and members in clubs/schools throughout the island, professional staff, professional players, together with co-ordinating the communications demands of our various international teams.”

Commenting on her new role Aoife Clarke said: “It is a great honour for me to be chosen for this role; leading the development and implementation of the IRFU’s communications strategy to ensure it is supportive of the IRFU’s key objectives across the Domestic and Professional Games. As a lifelong supporter of rugby at club, provincial and international level it is a role I relish, and I look forward to bringing my experience to bear on the opportunities and challenges facing the game here in Ireland.”

Ms Clarke will take up her role on July 1.