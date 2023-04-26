Grant Signs Two-Year Deal To Continue As Ulster Forwards Coach

Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant has signed a new two-year deal, which will see him remain at the province until at least 2025.

The mastermind of Ulster’s formidable maul, Grant has been credited since his arrival in Belfast in 2019 with improving the physicality of the province’s pack, and successfully nurturing young forwards under his watch, including Tom Stewart, Harry Sheridan, and Tom O’Toole.

The Botswana-born man began his coaching career in 2015, following a successful career as a professional player.

Grant began developing his skills at London Scottish and in the Scottish Rugby Academy before being appointed as Edinburgh’s assistant forwards coach – a role in which he helped the Scottish side achieve their best league position in a decade.

He has been with Ulster for the past four seasons and stated today following the announcement: “I feel Ulster is the best place for me to continue to strive to be one of the best coaches in the world.

“I have huge respect for the players, and I feel proud of where we have got to as a forward pack, and as a team, and I believe we can still improve.”

Head coach Dan McFarland welcomed the extension, adding: “It is terrific that Roddy has signed on again. In the four years Roddy has been in Ulster, he has had a huge influence.

“His coaching is detailed but also passionate, and this has helped the players really progress as individuals and as a unit to produce consistently high levels of performance that he and they can be very proud of.”