Live: U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival Match Day 2

Ireland kick off day 2 of the Under-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival with back-to-back matches against Scotland and England, having beaten Italy and lost narrowly to France on the opening day. Watch both games live via Irish Rugby TV .

Day 1 Match Reports

Larissa Muldoon’s Ireland youngsters will face Scotland at 10am in the first of two 35-minute games, with a rotated team taking on Festival hosts England at 11am.

This year’s competition is being staged at Wellington College across three matchdays on April 7, 11 and 15.

The event will continue to provide a crucial step in strengthening the foundations for future generations as well as giving fans the chance to see the future stars of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations in action.

HOW IT WORKS

To promote an appropriate and competitive playing environment, teams will each play four 35-minute fixtures across the first two match days followed by one full 70-minute fixture on the final match day.

This format allows each team to play one another, every player to start at least one fixture and each Union to benchmark the progress of their female athletes across the competitive spectrum.

Match 1: Scotland v Ireland Live

Match 2: Ireland v England Live