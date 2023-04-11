James Ryan Extends IRFU Contract To 2025

Ryan has become a central figure in the Ireland squad’s leadership group in recent years having made his international debut at the age of 20 against the USA in New Jersey in 2017.

Ryan won his 51st cap for Ireland against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico during the recent Guinness Six Nations, on what was his seventh occasion captaining the senior national team.

For Ireland he played a central role in the 2018 and 2023 Grand Slam successes along with the Triple Crown secured in 2022. The 26-year-old started all three Tests against New Zealand in July securing a first Series win in Aotearoa and also played in four of Ireland’s matches at Rugby World Cup 2019.

At Leinster, Ryan has won a Heineken European Champions Cup (2018) and four Guinness Pro14 titles (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021). He has made 71 appearances for Leinster, scoring four tries.

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora commented: “James has established himself as a world class lock and is developing as a strong leader within the national squad and with his province. He has achieved a lot already in his career but at just 26 years of age he continues to develop his game and will be a force for Ireland and Leinster for years to come.”

James Ryan commented: “The ambition of Leinster and Ireland to improve each day and win trophies is one of the reasons why it is so enjoyable to be part of these squads. There is also a great camaraderie and competitive edge in both squads. I have also been fortunate to captain my country over the past couple of seasons which has been an incredibly proud moment for me and my family.”