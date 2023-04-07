Ireland U18s Off To Good Start At Women’s U18 Six Nations Festival

Ireland got off to a good start on Day 1 of the Women’s U18 Six Nations Festival at Wellington College in England. They finished with one win and one loss from the two 35 minute games and some very encouraging performances for Head Coach Lariss Muldoon to build on.

Match 1: FRANCE UNDER-18s 24 IRELAND UNDER-18s 15, Wellington College

Scorers: France: Tries: Lise Geneste, Maya Grat, Noa Coudre, Garance Merle; Cons: Charlie Gauyat 2

Ireland: Tries: Alma Obehi Atagamen, Kelly Burke, Roisin Maher

France have developed a strong Under-18 programme in recent years, winning European Sevens titles and emerging unbeaten at last year’s inaugural U-18 Six Nations Festival where they beat Ireland 26-0 over 35 minutes and England 72-10 in a full game.

Muldoon’s charges came under immediate pressure, a Caitriona Finn turnover keeping France out until Brive number 8 Lise Geneste powered over from the resulting scrum to open the scoring inside two minutes. Charlie Gauyat added a fine conversion from the right.

Recovering from that early setback, Ireland showed impressive composure with their scrum looking solid and Abby Healy, Finn and May Goulding trying to make the most of some hard-fought possession near halfway.

However, a quick turnover and Gauyat’s pace when breaking through midfield eventually led to winger Maya Grat crossing with six-and-a-half minutes gone. 12-0 was the deficit.

Again, the girls in green reacted well, Molly Boote scrapping hard for a turnover, and Orla Wafer and Goulding linking well off a scrum to allow winger Katie Corrigan to stretch her legs for the first time in attack.

France won two turnover penalties in quick succession, but Buttimer pinched possession back and prop Lily Morris also showed her breakdown skills to force a penalty and a five-metre lineout.

Roisin Maher tidied up the set piece at the rear and a few phases later, Balbriggan lock Alma Obehi Atagamen reached out for the line in impressive fashion. Her try, coming on the quarter hour mark, went unconverted with Healy off target from the left.

France hit back swiftly to lead 19-5, nice hands across the back-line from a quick tap put centre Noa Coudre over from the edge of the Irish 22. Gauyat added the extras with a well-struck conversion from out wide.

The scores were coming thick and fast now, Ireland regaining territory with some clever kicking and hooker Kelly Burke connected with Saskia Wycherley at a lineout 22 metres out. A brilliantly-executed maul did the rest, Roisin Maher and Obehi Atagamen both to the fore as Burke was driven over to make it a nine-point game.

Healy was unfortunate with her conversion which bounced away off the near right hand post, and despite some tenacious defending near their own line from Emily Foley and Beth Buttimer, France managed to find space out wide for a decisive 25th-minute try.

Following a lineout steal, Guillaume Lafont’s charges put pace on the ball and created the opportunity for full-back Garance Merle to cross. However, Ireland made sure they ended the match with a strong finish.

Wingers Corrigan and Foley both threatened before Creggs tighthead Maher – fed by Buttimer from a tapped penalty – did really well to turn out of a double tackle and ground the ball, with her Connacht colleague Ailish Quinn providing support.

Luck was not on out-half Healy’s side once more, as her conversion attempt hit the woodwork. Ireland avoided a late concession thanks to some sterling work from Foley, Wafer and Boote to hold up Iness Zeze.

Team: Hannah Clarke (Oughterard/Tuam RFC/Connacht); Katie Corrigan (Tullow RFC/Leinster), Molly Boote (Connemara RFC/Connacht), Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster), Emily Foley (Ballina RFC/Connacht); Abby Healy (Wicklow RFC/Leinster), May Goulding (Hartpury College/IQ Rugby); Lily Morris (Killarney RFC/Munster), Kelly Burke (Mullingar RFC/Leinster), Roisin Maher (Creggs RFC/Connacht), Saskia Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC/Munster), Alma Obehi Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC/Leinster), Beth Buttimer (Fethard RFC/Munster), Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC/Connacht), Orla Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster).

Replacements: Grainne Burke (Ennis RFC/Munster), Ellen O’Toole (Westport RFC/Connacht), Lily Byrne (Skerries RFC/Leinster), Sarah McCormick (Ballina RFC/Connacht), Ruby Starrett (Larne RFC/Ulster), Beibhinn Gleeson (Oughterard/Tuam RFC/Connacht), Poppy Garvey (Sligo RFC/Connacht), Niamh Murphy (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster), Lucia Linn (Loughborough University/IQ Rugby), Lyndsey Clarke (Ennis RFC/Munster), Emma Brogan (Navan RFC/Leinster), Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster), Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC/Connacht).

Match 2: IRELAND UNDER-18s 10 ITALY UNDER-18s 0, Wellington College

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Niamh Murphy, Beth Buttimer

Ireland forced the issue early on against Italy, Buttimer and Grainne Burke both carrying well before Finn tested the opposition defence out wide with a cross-field kick. When they came knocking again, they were rewarded with the opening try.

Grainne Moran made the most out of quick ruck ball, setting up a nice link between Sarah McCormick and Poppy Garvey. They fed Cill Dara centre Niamh Murphy who expertly spun out of a tackle to score from 10 metres out.

Following a narrow miss by Finn from the tee, Ireland had to soak up some Italian pressure. Sarah McCormick led the defensive effort, and Buttimer’s counter ruck – allied to Lily Byrne’s steal on the ground – allowed Finn to clear the danger.

Tighthead Byrne was held up in the 10th minute as the Irish forwards left a try behind them. Buttimer had been thwarted from a promising maul too, following good work from Robyn O’Connor and Emma Brogan when running back an Italian kick.

Barely two minutes later, Ireland did have that second score on the board. Finn intercepted a deflected pass, then Brogan’s in-and-out running off her left wing landed Italy right back on their own line before Buttimer picked from the ruck to dot down in the left corner.

An Italian purple patch was repelled, despite the best efforts of half-backs Eva Eschylle and Sara Mannini. A close-in maul was brought to ground and Ireland maintained their shape and accuracy in defence, eventually McCormick and try scorer Murphy combining to win a turnover penalty.

Finn’s left boot grew in influence with her terrific touchfinders from penalties, but winger Lyndsey Clarke crucially lacked support during an eye-catching burst down the right touchline with 13 minutes remaining.

It was a big defensive shift that secured the result for Ireland in the end, Finn producing a try-saving tackle on Mary Akosa while Lucia Linn also dug deep to win turnover ball. Still, the amount of penalties conceded in their own 22 resulted in Murphy being binned for going off her feet.

Clarke did have one last attacking chance from deep, but she was unable to get the ball away to full-back O’Connor on her outside. Ireland’s defensive solidity was enough to see out the victory, with the hope that this young squad can kick on again when they meet Scotland and England on Tuesday morning.

Team: Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster); Lyndsey Clarke (Ennis RFC/Munster), Niamh Murphy (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster), Lucia Linn (Loughborough University/IQ Rugby), Emma Brogan (Navan RFC/Leinster); Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster), Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC/Connacht); Grainne Burke (Ennis RFC/Munster), Ellen O’Toole (Westport RFC/Connacht), Lily Byrne (Skerries RFC/Leinster), Ruby Starrett (Larne RFC/Ulster), Sarah McCormick (Ballina RFC/Connacht), Beth Buttimer (Fethard RFC/Munster), Beibhinn Gleeson (Oughterard/Tuam RFC/Connacht), Poppy Garvey (Sligo RFC/Connacht).

Replacements: Lily Morris (Killarney RFC/Munster), Kelly Burke (Mullingar RFC/Leinster), Roisin Maher (Creggs RFC/Connacht), Saskia Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC/Munster), Alma Obehi Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC/Leinster), Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC/Connacht), Orla Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster), May Goulding (Hartpury College/IQ Rugby), Abby Healy (Wicklow RFC/Leinster), Emily Foley (Ballina RFC/Connacht), Hannah Clarke (Oughterard/Tuam RFC/Connacht), Molly Boote (Connemara RFC/Connacht), Katie Corrigan (Tullow RFC/Leinster).