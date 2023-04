Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

Ireland head to Italy for Round 3 of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, the BKT URC returns, there more action in the U18 Six Nations and the Energia AIL hits the final round.

Wednesday, 12 April 2023:

U18 Six Nations Tournament: France v Scotland, at Energia Park, 13.00; Italy v England, at Energia Park, 15.15; Wales v Ireland, at Energia Park, 17.30;

Friday, 14 April 2023:

Fraser McMullen Cup Final: Dublin University v Lansdowne, TBC 14/15/16

BKT United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Dragons, at Kingspan Stadium, 19.35;

Saturday, 15 April 2023:

TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Italy v Ireland, at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 16.45;

BKT United Rugby Championship: Emirates Lions v Leinster, at Emirates Airline Stadium, 15.00; DHL Stormers v Munster, at DHL Stadium, 17.15; Connacht v Cardiff Rugby, at The Sportsground, 19.35;

Energia All-Ireland League Promotion Playoff Final: Richmond v Clogher Valley, at Ashbourne RFC, 14.30;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Lansdowne, at Ballymacarn Park, 14.30; Clontarf v UCD, at Castle Avenue, 14.30; Dublin University v Garryowen, at College Park, 14.30; Terenure College v Shannon, at Lakelands Park, 14.30; Young Munster v Cork Constitution, at Tom Clifford Park, 14.30;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B: Banbridge v Highfield, at Rifle Park, 14.30; Buccaneers v City of Armagh, at Dubarry Park, 14.30; Naas v Old Wesley, at Forenaughts, 14.30; St Mary’s College v Old Belvedere, at Templeville Road, 14.30; UCC v Malone, at The Mardyke, 14.30;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A: Ballymena v Blackrock College, at Eaton Park, 14.30; Cashel v Navan, at Spafield, 14.30; Nenagh Ormond v UL Bohemian, at New Ormond Park, 14.30; Old Crescent v MU Barnhall, at Rosbrien, 14.30; Dolphin v Queen’s University, at Musgrave Park, 16.00;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B: Galwegians v Dungannon, at Crowley Park, 14.30; Greystones v Enniscorthy, at Dr Hickey Park, 14.30; Rainey Old Boys v Galway Corinthians, at Hatrick Park, 14.30; Sligo v Belfast Harlequins, at Hamilton Park, 14.30; Wanderers v Malahide, at Merrion Road, 14.30;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C: Sundays Well v Bangor, at Musgrave Park, 13.00; Midleton v Clonmel, at Towns Park, 14.30; Omagh Academicals v Bruff, at Thomas Mellon Playing Fields, 14.30; Skerries v Ballina, at Holmpatrick, 14.30; Tullamore v Instonians, at Spollanstown, 14.30;

Sunday, 16 April 2023:

U18 Six Nations Tournament: Scotland v Wales, at Energia Park, 12.00; France v Italy, at Energia Park, 14.15; Ireland v England, at Energia Park, 16.30;

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Final: Tullamore v MU Barnhall, at Shay Murtagh Park, Mulligar, 14.30;