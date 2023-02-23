IRFU Wins Culture Improvement Award

The IRFU was given a special Culture Improvement Award at the Great Place To Work Awards ceremony in Dublin on Wednesday night. In January the IRFU was officially certified as a ‘Great Place To Work’ for a fourth consecutive year , further recognising the organisation’s status as a top Irish workplace.

The Culture Improvement award was received in recognition of

“a huge commitment to improving their workplace culture, implementing a variety of family-friendly policies like surrogacy leave and first day of school leave. The IRFU understands that employees who feel secure to reach out for support regardless of personal circumstances are overall happier at work and have maintained a commendable commitment to their employees around this.”

The IRFU also recently received an Investors in Diversity Bronze Accreditation from the Irish Centre for Diversity affirming that the organisation has built a strong foundation to embed Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) across the operation and is equipped for the journey of becoming more equitable and inclusive.