IRFU Recognised As ‘Great Place To Work’ For Fourth Consecutive Year

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is delighted to announce that we have been officially certified as a ‘Great Place To Work’ for a fourth consecutive year, further recognising the organisation’s status as a top Irish workplace.

Assessed through the Great Place to Work’s robust ‘Trust Index’ employee survey, in recent years the IRFU has developed a number of employee wellbeing programmes, ensuring employees are supported in both their work and personal lives.

Through a series of wellbeing initiatives, including mental health and financial workshops, the IRFU proactively promotes wellness in our workplace.

With the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the IRFU further adapted to the needs of employees by moving its wellbeing programmes online, ensuring it remains a healthy and happy place to work.

IRFU Human Resources Director, Aileen Bailey said:

“The IRFU is committed to getting the best out of our valued staff and to attract the best talent, both from Ireland and overseas, across our various programmes and departments. We are proud of the efforts of the team behind all those who represent our clubs, schools, provinces and national sides with distinction. Today’s certification is further evidence of our positive standing as we strive to be an employer of choice for retaining and attracting top talent.”

Cathal Divilly, CEO of Great Place to Work® Ireland, added: “I’m delighted to be congratulating IRFU on again Certifying as a Great Place to Work. They should be extremely proud of this achievement. I want to commend the great work their teams do to keep people at the core of their workplace culture, and the vital role they play in harnessing great talent within Irish sport. I look forward to seeing how they progress in the coming years.”

Visit www.greatplacetowork.ie for further information.