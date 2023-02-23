Farrell Makes Six Changes To Ireland Team To Face Italy In Rome

The Ireland Coaching Team have named the Match Day Squad for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy at Stadio Olimpico in Rome (Kick-off 2.15pm). There are six changes to the starting XV from the team that played France in Round 2.

James Ryan will captain the team and it will be the seventh occasion that he takes the captain’s armband. He will be partnered in the second row by Iain Henderson, who makes his first start for Ireland since the final game of last year’s Championship against Scotland.

Ronan Kelleher is retained at hooker having come off the bench against France with Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham either side of him in the front row. In the back row, Jack Conan comes in at number eight with Caelan Doris switching to the blindside flank and Josh van der Flier at openside.

Craig Casey and Ross Byrne are set to make their first Six Nations starts and Bundee Aki is introduced to the midfield having started from the bench in the opening two rounds. Garry Ringrose is set to make his 50th appearance for Ireland while the back three of Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Mack Hansen is unchanged from the opening two rounds.

Dan Sheehan has returned to fitness to take his place among the replacements alongside Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley and Stuart McCloskey.

The match will be broadcast live on RTE and ITV television and on RTE and BBC NI radio.

IRELAND Team (v Italy, Guinness Six Nations Championship, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Saturday 25th February, 2023, KO 14.15 (IST)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 11 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps (c)

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

23. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps

2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures & Result

Wales 10 IRELAND 34

Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February 2023

IRELAND 32 France 19

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 11th February 2023

Italy v IRELAND

Saturday 25th February 2023, KO 14:15 (IST)

RTE TV / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

Scotland v IRELAND

Sunday 12th March 2023, KO 15:00 (IST)

RTE TV / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

IRELAND v England

Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)

VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio