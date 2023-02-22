Ireland Squad To Host Open Training Session At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland squad will host an open training session at Aviva Stadium next Thursday, 2nd March, as they step up preparations for the final rounds of the Guinness Six Nations .

Tickets for the open session are free and will be available on a first come, first served basis from Ticketmaster.ie on Monday, 27th February.

Irish Rugby Supporters Club members will have a priority window from 10am tomorrow, with a limit of four tickets per person. Members should log in here to the supporters club to access the link.

Last year, thousands of supporters were in attendance to watch the squad train against Ireland U20s and now is your opportunity to join us at the Home of Irish Rugby as Andy Farrell‘s side are put through their paces ahead of the Round 4 trip to Edinburgh to face Scotland.

Speaking about the open session, the Ireland Head Coach said: “It was great to be able to host our first Open Training Session back after Covid last year, and we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of supporters to Aviva Stadium again next Thursday for our session against the Ireland U20s.

“The support you have given us over the last year has been a real boost to the team and we hope that you will join us on the day, make as much noise as you can and enjoy the action on the pitch.”