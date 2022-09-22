Westmanstown Wasps Celebrate 10 Years Of Inclusive Rugby

Westmanstown Wasps celebrated their 10 th anniversary by hosting an additional needs tag rugby blitz at their home ground last Sunnday 18 th September 2022. Special guests on the day included Jack Chambers TD, Minister of State for Sport, and Roderic O’Gorman TD, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

Both ministers witnessed first-hand the enthusiasm and commitment of the players and saw the value that additional needs participation brings to the clubs.

The @WestmanstownRFC Wasps marked 10 Years of enabling people with additional needs to play rugby with a 10th Anniversary Tag Blitz Thank you to @jackfchambers @rodericogorman & @sportireland for helping to celebrate the day. #SpiritOfRugby pic.twitter.com/iX82VrVOJN — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 22, 2022

Westmanstown Wasps are part of the Garda/Westmanstown Rugby Football club, and the team caters for players of all ages and abilities. Over the past decade the Wasps have played in international tournaments for disability rugby such as the Wooden Spoon and have also played in front of large crowds at half time in Leinster games in the Aviva Stadium and RDS. The Wasps have also participated in tournaments and blitzes throughout Ireland.

In glorious conditions, Terenure Tigers, DLSP Eagles, Seapoint Dragons, Dunbrody Warriors, North Kildare Skylarks, Tullamore Tigers and Westmanstown Wasps played a series of games on the main pitch at Westmanstown.

Aaron Slevin-Landers is a player/coach with @WestmanstownRFC Wasps. His autism gives him an insight into how best to help players with additional needs to enjoy rugby. He spoke to us about his career at the 10th Anniversary Tag Blitz in the club. #SpiritOfRugby pic.twitter.com/G9Oiysv8a7 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 22, 2022

The games were played in their usual sporting and respectful manner and the players demonstrated great enthusiasm and sportsmanship in every game.

The event was excellently organised by a team of volunteers, parents, coaches, and players. All involved had great fun and were treated to burgers, fries, and ice cream afterwards and many stayed on to watch the annual Trenier Cup game between Garda and Terenure afterwards.

Special thanks go the sponsors, UL, Fields Jewellers, Sherry Fitzgerald and Mao at Home for their generosity and the IRFU and Leinster Branch for their support.

Westmanstown Wasps train every Sunday from September to June at 12pm in Westmanstown Sports Centre and all new players, coaches and volunteers are especially welcome to join. Please contact Eamon O’Grady, eamonogrady@gmail.com for further details.

