MU Barnhall Hosts All Inclusive Tag Rugby Tournament

The spirit of rugby was alive and well in Parsonstown recently as MU Barnhall played host to their fifth annual All Inclusive Tag Rugby Tournament. Team from all over Ireland were in attendance and the guest of honour was Ireland legend Ollie Campbell.

Months of planning and organising saw teams from across the island being part of what was an all-inclusive day of tag rugby and friendship. With twelve highly contested games running each round it was a sight to behold for all involved on the day. Each team wore their club colours with pride and at the end of each game handshakes and smiles we exchanged. Guest of honour at Parsontown was Irish rugby legend Mr. Ollie Campell, Ollie greeted each team sharing some of his rugby wisdom and stories with all the players and coaches.

The participating clubs were the DLSP Eagles, Portadown Panthers, New Forge Taggers Senior, Galway Raptors, Carlow Bees, Wicklow Warriors, Cill Dara Foxes Junior, St Marys, Seapoint Dragons, Jones Engineering (sponsors), Westmanstown Wasps, Tullamore Tigers, Balbriggan Stingers, Mullingar Lions, New Forge Taggers Junior, Cill Dara Foxes Senior, MU Barnhall Buffaloes, MU Barnhall Senior Ladies, MU Barnhall Senior Men, MU Barnhall u18 Girls, MU Barnhall u18 Boys, MU Barnhall u12 minis and guest side Partenope RFC Veterans (Naples, Italy).

“We had a fabulous day of tag rugby here at MU Barnhall, we had so many visitors and an army of volunteers to ensure everyone had a great day” MU Barnhall President, Mr. Martin Fahy.

