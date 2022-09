O’Brien Tops The Energia AIL Women’s Division Scoring Charts

Old Belvedere newcomer Dannah O’Brien and Galwegians captain Nicole Fowley are duelling it out as the leading points scorers after two rounds of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division .

Meanwhile, her four-try haul last week in Cork has drawn Belvedere’s Clare Gorman level with Galwegians winger Laoise McGonagle in the try-scoring stakes.

The action continues this Saturday with Wicklow hosting UL Bohemians, Cooke travelling to Galwegians, and there are two games in the capital – the Dublin derby between ‘Belvo and Suttonians, while champions Railway Union meet Fiona Hayes’ Ballincollig side.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 2:

POINTS –

29 – Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere)

27 – Nicole Fowley (Galwegians)

20 – Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere), Laoise McGonagle (Galwegians)

15 – Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Anna Doyle (Blackrock College), Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere)

13 – Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College)

10 – Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Minonna Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Sarah O’Connell (Galwegians), Niamh O’Grady (Galwegians), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

7 – Dolores Hughes (Cooke), Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

6 – Órfhlaith Murray (Suttonians)

5 – Geena Behan (UL Bohemians), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Annie Buntine (Suttonians), Dearbhla Canty (Galwegians), Ali Coleman (Blackrock College), Ellen Connolly (Galwegians), Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig), Mairéad Coyne (Galwegians), Ines Delgado (Galwegians), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Emily Gavin (Galwegians), Sophie Gibney (Suttonians), Catherine Martin (Suttonians), Anna McGann (Railway Union), Emily McKeown (Suttonians), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Sarah O’Donovan (Ballincollig), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemians), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Ella Roberts (Wicklow), Ursula Sammon (Galwegians), Lea Turner (Galwegians)

4 – Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union)

TRIES –

4 – Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere), Laoise McGonagle (Galwegians)

3 – Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Anna Doyle (Blackrock College), Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere)

2 – Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Minonna Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Sarah O’Connell (Galwegians), Niamh O’Grady (Galwegians), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

1 – Geena Behan (UL Bohemians), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Annie Buntine (Suttonians), Dearbhla Canty (Galwegians), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Ali Coleman (Blackrock College), Ellen Connolly (Galwegians), Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig), Mairéad Coyne (Galwegians), Ines Delgado (Galwegians), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians), Emily Gavin (Galwegians), Sophie Gibney (Suttonians), Dolores Hughes (Cooke), Catherine Martin (Suttonians), Anna McGann (Railway Union), Emily McKeown (Suttonians), Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Sarah O’Donovan (Ballincollig), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemians), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Ella Roberts (Wicklow), Ursula Sammon (Galwegians), Lea Turner (Galwegians)