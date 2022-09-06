International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament Shortlisted For European Prize

IMART, the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament, which took place in Musgrave Park in June has been shortlisted has been shortlisted for the European Diversity Awards. IMART has been nominated in the Community Project of the Year Category with the winners announced in November.

Showcasing the Spirit of Rugby, and featuring six Ireland teams as well as a host of Mixed Ability teams from all over the world, IMART 2022 proved to be a huge success on and off the field.

28 teams and 1,100 players from 14 different nations came to Musgrave Park. West Cork Jesters, Malone Tornadoes, Sunday’s Well Rebels, Banbridge Barbarians and Ballincollig Trailblazers represented Ireland with skill and pride and made headlines around the world with some wonderful examples of the spirit of rugby.

Mixed Ability is not a disability team, players are not classified by physical, intellectual or mental disabilities or barriers. It is a team open to anyone who wants to play regular full contact rugby…for rugby’s sake.

If you happen to have some form of disability or barrier but want to play regular rugby, then you are more than welcome. Games are played in true rugby spirit where of course you want to win, but either side getting hammered on the scoreboard is not much fun.

Speaking after the tournament, IRFU Disability & Inclusion Officer David McKay, himself a volunteer and player with the Malone Tornadoes said,