Munster’s URC Opener Against Cardiff Moved To Saturday

The BKT United Rugby Championship first round fixture between Cardiff and Munster at Cardiff Arms Park has been rescheduled and will now kick off at 3.05pm next Saturday.

Originally due to take place on Friday night, significant logistical challenges have occurred due to the visit of HRH King Charles III and the Queen’s Consort to Cardiff that day.

Broadcast facilities for both the host broadcaster (BBC Wales) and other TV facilities providers will be engaged in the coverage of the visit and the drain on available resources has resulted in the rescheduling of the game.

The BKT United Rugby Championship would like to thank both Cardiff and Munster for their understanding in this matter which has occurred under very unique circumstances.

It is also appreciated that BBC Wales made every effort to keep the fixture in its original date and time slot.

The Cardiff v Munster will be broadcast live on BBC Wales, RTÉ 2, Premier Sport, SuperSport and URC.tv. For ticket information and sales, please click here.

The league has also confirmed that all other round 1 matches are due to take place as scheduled.