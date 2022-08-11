#EnergiaAIL Countdown: One Month To Go
There is just one month to go until the start of the 2022/23 Energia All-Ireland League, with excitement building and preparations stepping up for the start of the new season.
Saturday, September 10 will see the start of the Women’s Division, while the Men’s Divisions will get underway on Saturday, October 1.
Fixtures were confirmed and issued to clubs in July with all games now available to view in the fixtures section of IrishRugby.ie.
There are a number of changes to the competition format across both the Men’s and women’s divisions, which you can read more about here.
Railway Union will begin the defence of their AIL Women’s Division crown at home to Malone. Larissa Muldoon has been added to Railway’s coaching ticket as a senior coach, while it is an all new set up for the Cregagh Red Sox with Dave Cave and Austen Blackburn their joint head coaches.
Austen is a 14-year veteran of the AIL with the Malone men’s side, and Cave is a current AIL player with the club. Lynn Wilson, a long-standing servant of the club, has been named as team manager.
Last season’s beaten finalists Blackrock College get their first competitive hit-out against Wicklow, while Cooke are another Ulster side with a new coaching set-up – Colm Finnegan heads up a coaching team that includes former Ireland international Ashleigh Orchard. Their first game is away to Suttonians.
Old Belvedere and UL Bohemians meet in a repeat of last season’s 3rd-4th place play-off, and Galwegians host Ballincollig in their first outing of the new campaign.
In the Men’s Divisions, promoted Shannon would have been eagerly awaiting news of their first opponents in their return to Division 1A, but it is a stiff test for the Limerick men as they host 2022 runners-up Terenure College.
There is a classic provincial derby pencilled in for October 1 at Temple Hill as Cork Constitution face Young Munster, while Garryowen round out the action in Munster at home to Dublin University.
Reigning champions Clontarf must travel across the Liffey to face UCD in round 1, and Lansdowne are at home to Ballynahinch.
Saturday 10th September
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Round 1:
Cooke v Suttonians
Galwegians v Ballincollig
Old Belvedere v UL Bohemian
Railway Union v Malone
Wicklow v Blackrock College
Saturday 17th September
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Round 2:
Ballincollig v Old Belvedere
Blackrock College v Cooke
Malone v Wicklow
Suttonians v Galwegians
UL Bohemian v Railway Union
Saturday 24th September
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Round 3:
Galwegians v Cooke
Malone v Blackrock College
Old Belvedere v Suttonians
Railway Union v Ballincollig
Wicklow v UL Bohemian
Saturday 1st October
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 1:
Division 1A:
Cork Constitution v Young Munster
Garryowen v Dublin University
Lansdowne v Ballynahinch
Shannon v Terenure College
UCD v Clontarf
Saturday 8th October
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Round 4:
Ballincollig v Wicklow
Blackrock College v Galwegians
Cooke v Old Belvedere
Suttonians v Railway Union
UL Bohemian v Malone
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 2:
Division 1A:
Ballynahinch v Shannon
Clontarf v Lansdowne
Dublin University v UCD
Terenure College v Cork Constitution
Young Munster v Garryowen
Saturday 15th October
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Round 5:
Malone v Ballincollig
Old Belvedere v Galwegians
Railway Union v Cooke
UL Bohemian v Blackrock College
Wicklow v Suttonians
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 3:
Division 1A:
Ballynahinch v Clontarf
Garryowen v Terenure College
Lansdowne v Dublin University
Shannon v Cork Constitution
UCD v Young Munster
Saturday 22nd October
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Round 6:
Ballincollig v UL Bohemian
Cooke v Wicklow
Galwegians v Railway Union
Old Belvedere v Blackrock College
Suttonians v Malone
Saturday 29th October
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 4:
Division 1A:
Clontarf v Shannon
Cork Constitution v Garryowen
Dublin University v Ballynahinch
Terenure College v UCD
Young Munster v Lansdowne
Fri 4th November
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 5:
Division 1A:
Lansdowne v Terenure College
Sat 5th November
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Round 7:
Blackrock College v Ballincollig
Malone v Cooke
Railway Union v Old Belvedere
UL Bohemian v Suttonians
Wicklow v Galwegians
Men’s Division 1A:
Ballynahinch v Young Munster
Clontarf v Dublin University
Shannon v Garryowen
UCD. v Cork Constitution
Saturday 12th November
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Round 8:
Cooke v UL. Bohemian
Galwegians v Malone
Old Belvedere v Wicklow
Railway Union v Blackrock College
Suttonians v Ballincollig
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 6:
Division 1A:
Cork Constitution v Lansdowne
Dublin University v Shannon
Garryowen v UCD
Terenure College v Ballynahinch
Young Munster v Clontarf
Saturday 19th November
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Round 9:
Ballincollig v Cooke
Blackrock College v Suttonians
Malone v Old Belvedere
Bohemian v Galwegians
Wicklow v Railway Union
Saturday 26th November
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 7:
Division 1A:
Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution
Clontarf v Terenure College
Dublin University v Young Munster
Lansdowne v Garryowen
Shannon v UCD
Saturday 3rd December
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Semi-Finals
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 8:
Division 1A:
Cork Constitution v Clontarf
Garryowen v Ballynahinch
Shannon v Young Munster
Terenure College v Dublin University
UCD v Lansdowne
Saturday 10th December
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Finals & Classification Play-Off Finals
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 9:
Division 1A:
Ballynahinch v UCD
Clontarf v Garryowen
Dublin University v Cork Constitution
Lansdowne v Shannon
Young Munster v Terenure College
Saturday 14th January
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 10:
Division 1A:
Cork Constitution v Dublin University
Garryowen v Clontarf
Shannon v Lansdowne
Terenure College v Young Munster
UCD v Ballynahinch
Saturday 21st January
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 11:
Division 1A:
Ballynahinch v Garryowen
Clontarf v Cork Constitution
Dublin University v Terenure College
Lansdowne v UCD
Young Munster v Shannon
Saturday 28th January
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 12:
Division 1A:
Cork Constitution v Ballynahinch
Garryowen v Lansdowne
Terenure College v Clontarf
UCD v Shannon
Young Munster v Dublin University
Saturday 18th February
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 13:
Division 1A:
Ballynahinch v Terenure College
Clontarf v Young Munster
Lansdowne v Cork Constitution
Shannon v Dublin University
UCD. v Garryowen
Saturday 25th February
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 14:
Division 1A:
Cork Constitution v UCD
Dublin University v Clontarf
Garryowen v Shannon
Terenure College v Lansdowne
Young Munster v Ballynahinch
Saturday 4th March
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 15:
Division 1A:
Ballynahinch v Dublin University
Garryowen v Cork Constitution
Lansdowne v Young Munster
Shannon v Clontarf
UCD v Terenure College
Saturday 25th March
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 16:
Clontarf v Ballynahinch
Cork Constitution v Shannon
Dublin University v Lansdowne
Terenure College v Garryowen
Young Munster v UCD
Saturday 1st April
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 17:
Division 1A:
Cork Constitution v Terenure College
Garryowen v Young Munster
Lansdowne v Clontarf
Shannon v Ballynahinch
UCD v Dublin University
Saturday 15th April
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 18:
Division 1A:
Ballynahinch v Lansdowne
Clontarf v UCD
Dublin University v Garryowen
Terenure College v Shannon
Young Munster v Cork Constitution
Saturday 22nd April
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Semi-Finals
Sunday 7th May
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Final