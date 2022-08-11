EnergiaAIL Countdown: One Month To Go

There is just one month to go until the start of the 2022/23 Energia All-Ireland League, with excitement building and preparations stepping up for the start of the new season.

Saturday, September 10 will see the start of the Women’s Division, while the Men’s Divisions will get underway on Saturday, October 1.

Fixtures were confirmed and issued to clubs in July with all games now available to view in the fixtures section of IrishRugby.ie.

There are a number of changes to the competition format across both the Men’s and women’s divisions, which you can read more about here.

Railway Union will begin the defence of their AIL Women’s Division crown at home to Malone. Larissa Muldoon has been added to Railway’s coaching ticket as a senior coach, while it is an all new set up for the Cregagh Red Sox with Dave Cave and Austen Blackburn their joint head coaches.

Austen is a 14-year veteran of the AIL with the Malone men’s side, and Cave is a current AIL player with the club. Lynn Wilson, a long-standing servant of the club, has been named as team manager.

Last season’s beaten finalists Blackrock College get their first competitive hit-out against Wicklow, while Cooke are another Ulster side with a new coaching set-up – Colm Finnegan heads up a coaching team that includes former Ireland international Ashleigh Orchard. Their first game is away to Suttonians.

Old Belvedere and UL Bohemians meet in a repeat of last season’s 3rd-4th place play-off, and Galwegians host Ballincollig in their first outing of the new campaign.

In the Men’s Divisions, promoted Shannon would have been eagerly awaiting news of their first opponents in their return to Division 1A, but it is a stiff test for the Limerick men as they host 2022 runners-up Terenure College.

There is a classic provincial derby pencilled in for October 1 at Temple Hill as Cork Constitution face Young Munster, while Garryowen round out the action in Munster at home to Dublin University.

Reigning champions Clontarf must travel across the Liffey to face UCD in round 1, and Lansdowne are at home to Ballynahinch.

Listed below are the Men’s Division 1A and Women’s Division fixtures for 2022/23.

