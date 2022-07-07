Muldoon & Peat Join Railway Union Coaching Ticket For 2022/23

Larissa Muldoon and Lindsay Peat will join the Railway Union coaching team for the 2022/23 season.

48-times capped Muldoon has played in three World Cups, won the Grand Slam in 2013 and was on the Irish team that reached the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup in 2014 comes in as senior coach.

“We’re always looking at the transition of our athletes to ensure they can contribute to the game after they retire from playing,” said Railway’s Director of Rugby John Cronin.

“Lari was always going to be a coach and it’s something we’ve been working on for a number of years now. She been getting her qualifications and has been coaching the age-grade representative sides. She was injured last year, so we took the opportunity for her to be Head Coach at adult level for the first time at Dublin University.

We’ve obviously stayed close to her and she’s progressed fantastically, leading the team to promotion and winning the Trinity Coach of the Year award.”

Peat is one of Ireland’s most well-known athletes, an international in three sports and has been capped 38 times for Ireland – she formally becomes Railway’s scrum coach.

“Lindsay actually coached our scrum last season, something we kept quiet, and we had a 91% scrum success rate, the highest in the league. She is a natural communicator and has incredible detail.”

Peat hasn’t quite retired yet and will continue to be available for selection.

“Lindsay still has much to give on the pitch and her competitive appetite is still intact. We’ll just expand on her coaching journey this year,” said Cronin.

Former Young Munster outhalf Mike South also comes onto the coaching team.

Cronin paid tribute to outgoing coaches Andy Adams, Jonny Butler and Jamie-Martin Grace.

“Andy has had a huge impact on our program over the past five years, has been integral to our collective and individual successes, and is very much a father-figure for many of our athletes, as well as a mentor for me. Jonny and Jamie played key roles establishing our skills and physical development programs.”

Railway have had a number of alumni graduate to roles in international rugby in recent years, including Eimear Flannery (IRFU Women’s Program Manager), Elaine Ryan (Ireland 15s Manager), Eoghan O’Sullivan (Ireland 15s physio), Hilary Gannon (Wales 7s & Ireland 7s physio) and Jack Hanratty (Canada Women’s 7s Head Coach).

“We expect those in our program to achieve higher honours, not just athletes and we’ve been a ‘stepping stone’ for many to progress into full-time roles at international level.”

“From an Irish rugby perspective, we need to be thinking about how we progress female coaches through the system and give those who are capable and interested the best chance we can.

“These are two vastly experienced athletes, who are passionate about progressing women’s rugby in Ireland, and want to give some of that experience back to the next generation.”

“I’m looking forward to working with them as much as coaches as I did as players. It’s very exciting.”