‘We Can’t Wait To Get On The Field In Japan’ – Jones

Ireland hooker Neve Jones says the squad ‘can’t wait’ to get to Japan and get on the pitch for their historic two match tour.

Jones, whose impressive displays during the Tik Tok Women’s Six Nations earned her a Player of the Match accolade in Ireland’s late victory over Scotland in April, says the squad have been working hard over the summer and are ready to put it into practice.

Jones spoke to Irish Rugby TV ahead of the squad’s departure yesterday,

“We’re really excited and we’ve trained really hard this week. It’s good to be back together. We’re very much looking forward to getting on the plane and getting to Japan.

“We’ve been training hard so now it it’s about putting what we’ve been practicing on to the field and give a performance.

Speaking about the journey to Japan Jones outlined the planning which includes nutrition and sleep advice for the trip, “We can’t wait to get to the airport. People have got different things to do on the plane. We’ve been given loads of advice about how to help with the time differences – when to eat, when to sleep – to help us be prepared and get our bodies ready for the temperatures and the time difference.”

🗣️ "Excitement is through the roof…" After a summer of hard work, the Ireland squad depart for Tokyo and their two-Test Tour of Japan later today! 🟢#JapanTour2022 | #NothingLikeIt pic.twitter.com/gwCtuzDJq0 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 11, 2022

Ireland play two test matches in Japan on August 20th at the Ecopa Stadium in Fukuroi and a week later at Chichibunomiya Stadium, the home of Japan Rugby, in Tokyo.

