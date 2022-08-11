Corcoran Heads Up New Nenagh Ormond Coaching Team

Long-serving player and Nenagh man Derek Corcoran has taken up the head coach role at Nenagh Ormond , as they prepare for the start of the new Energia All-Ireland League Men’s season.

Nenagh held onto their Division 2A status in April thanks to a 43-30 aggregate play-off defeat of Rainey Old Boys. They will visit UL Bohemians for a tasty Munster derby in their league opener on Saturday, October 1.

Corcoran commented: “Really looking forward to the season ahead with the coaching team, players and supporters. This year is a big year for us as a group as we want to make our mark on the club’s history and represent the club proudly.”

After a season disrupted by injuries and Covid-related issues, the former Ireland Club international is aided in his quest for more consistent results with the backing of John Long and Eoin O’Callaghan, who provide continuity in their respective director of rugby and manager positions.

The Corcoran-led Nenagh coaching team also includes Dan Fogarty, Colm Skehan and James Hickey as assistant coaches.

Fogarty, a Nenagh stalwart for all of his playing career, will coach the backs after a successful coaching stint with the Shannon Under-20s. The new club captain will be a key cog in the back-line, centre Willie Coffey.

Thurles native Skehan, who makes the move from Young Munster, comes on board as a highly-skilled strength & conditioning coach, as well as adding to the playing resources of the squad as a top quality scrummager.

As forwards coach, Limerick man Hickey brings a wealth of experience built up over many seasons of coaching with Shannon, Young Munster, UL Bohemians and Glenstal Abbey.

“I am excited to be working with the players in Nenagh Ormond and also to be coaching with Derek, Dan and Colm, and working with John and Eoin,” added Hickey.