McLoughlin Earns Academy Spot At Ulster

IQ Rugby’s Lorcan McLoughlin (Sherbourne School) has secured a place in the Ulster Academy squad for 2022/23 .

McLoughlin, who is studying Business Economics at Queen’s University, was identified through the IQ Rugby programme, and was part of the Grand Slam-winning Ireland Under-20 squad in the 2022 U-20 Six Nations.

More recently he put in a series of barnstorming performances in the U-20 Summer Series, making more carries than any other player in the international competition featuring England, France, South Africa, Wales, Scotland, Italy and Georgia.

He was also part of the Queen’s University side that won the Bank of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup. This season McLoughlin was selected for Ulster Development interprovincial games versus Connacht, Leinster, and Munster.