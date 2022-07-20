U-20 Grand Slam Trio Brought Into Ulster Academy

Joe Hopes (club tbc), Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University/IQ Rugby), James McNabney (Ballymena RFC), Rory Telfer (club tbc) and Scott Wilson (Queen’s University) have been added to the Academy squad as Year 1 players.

Ulster Rugby Academy Manager Gavin Hogg commented: “We’re extremely excited to confirm our Academy intake for the 2022/23 season, and welcome five new entrants into our squad.

“Each of our new entrants has had different journeys along the pathway. It’s pleasing to see their hard work, and the support that has been provided by their clubs, schools and our programme, being rewarded with a place in the Academy.

“I would like to thank all of those people who have played a part in getting these players to where they are in the next stage of their development.

“The staff team is very much looking forward to supporting the continued development of the Academy players. Their integration with the senior squad and coaches will be a great but exciting challenge for this group over the next few months.”