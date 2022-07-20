Connacht Reveal New Home Jersey

The design of Connacht’s new home jersey features an infinite sequence of large inter-connecting chevrons across the body.

This perpetual design reflects the attitude of ‘Ambition Never Stops’ within Connacht Rugby, a mantra that sums up the desire for consistent positive transformation at every level in the province.

The jersey is made with BLK’s Tricool Exotek fabric throughout the main body. It also features a lycra collar, BLK’s unique silicon gel logo application and slick taping details around the collar which reads, ‘Engineered for Performance, Crafted for Sport, Issued to the Athlete’.

Tricool Exotek fabric was created exclusively for BLK to enhance athlete performance, whilst at the same time allowing for maximum player manoeuvrability.

Commenting on the new home kit, Philip Patterson, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby, said: “Ambition, alongside belief and community, are the three core values at the heart of Connacht Rugby.

“Reflecting our belief that ‘Ambition Never Stops’, we’re thrilled to partner with BLK and our exclusive retail partners, Intersport Elverys, to launch this dynamic home jersey which pairs innovative technology with eye-catching design.”

Philip Staunton, Head Buyer Team Sports at Intersport Elverys, commented: “We’re proud to have the latest offering from BLK exclusively across the province’s Intersport Elverys stores and online for Connacht supporters across the globe.

“Being based in the west of Ireland, Intersport Elverys can see first-hand the great work Connacht Rugby is doing in the community which resonates with our core values to be at the heart of sport.

“It is an exciting time to be a Connacht supporter and we’re looking forward to being a part of the ambitious journey this season beginning with the new home kit and redevelopment of the Sportsground.”

Commenting on the new Connacht home jersey, Cian O’Higgins, Brand Manager at BLK Sport, added: “We are excited to be launching the new Connacht home kit featuring BLK’s latest on-field developments.

“We have worked collaboratively with Connacht management to deliver a range both the players and fans will be enthusiastic about.”

The full Connacht Rugby range for the 2022/23 season is exclusively available in-store and online at Elverys.ie from 9am today.