Highlights & Reaction: Ireland Under-20s 41 Scotland Under-20s 24

Centre Fionn Gibbons ran in his third try of the tournament as the Ireland Under-20s registered a 41-24 play-off win over Scotland on the final day of the U-20 Six Nations Summer Series .

Reuben Crothers has been ever-present for the Ireland Under-20s this season, his impressive leadership qualities shining through during the Grand Slam success and also in recent weeks in marshalling a squad missing several first-choice players due to injury.

After closing out the Summer Series with back-to-backs victories, a justly proud Ireland U-20 captain said: “During the tournament we have been a bit slow to come out of the starting blocks, so there has been a big focus to start fast and try and take the game away from Scotland.

“I’m glad we did that (with five tries in the first 22 minutes), but it’s weird that it’s over. It has been a long season for us but we’ve had a successful one. We won a Grand Slam and have beaten England twice in one year.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the lads and what they have produced all year and to top it off with a win – that’s what makes it special.

“It has been a great honour to lead the lads and they should all be very proud of themselves.”