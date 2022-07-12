IRFU Charitable Trust Charity Walk & Cycle RWC 2023

Join the IRFU Charitable Trust Charity Walk & Cycle in France during the 2023 Rugby World Cup for a trip of a lifetime and help those who have been seriously injured playing the game we love.

The Charity Cycle

The Charity Cycle kicks off on Friday 8th September in Bordeaux, in time for Ireland’s opening pool match the following day against Romania. Cycling guides will take you on tours in Bordeaux and Cite Du Vin, to Medoc chateaus and vineyards, the famous Cognac region, Rocheford and La Rochelle – the home of Ronan O’Gara’s team!

In addition, Cycling tours will take place across the Île de Ré circuit, the “Green Venice” Parc naturel régional du Marais Poitevin, Parthenay to Angers and the Loire Valley. Arriving in Nantes in time for Ireland’s second pool match. The Charity Cycle includes expert cycling guides, two support vehicles and six days of cycling. Return flights from Dublin and minimum three star hotel accommodation.

Click here for more information on the Charity Cycle

The Charity Walk

Kicking off where the cycle ends, the Charity Walk starts in Nantes on Friday 15th September, the day before Ireland’s second pool match.

The Walking tour takes in Nantes including The Palace of the Duke of Brittany, Tours and the Loire Valley including wine tasting and famous castles, Saint-Malo and the world famous Le Mans, Mount Saint-Michel and a D-Day beach, Deauville and Honfleur on the Côte Fleurie (Flowery Coast). T

he Charity Walk ends in Paris before the big pool match against reigning world champions South Africa on Saturday 23rd September in Paris. The Walks are fully guided and the trip includes return flights from Dublin and minimum four star hotel accommodation.

Click here for more information on the Charity Walk

Speaking about the walk and cycle Mark Governey, one of the beneficiaries of the Charitable Trust, said,

‘They do the walk and the cycle at the Rugby World Cup and I really got to know the walkers and cyclist last time. I think it was good for them to see where this money goes and how it helps.

The IRFU Charitable Trust has been supporting seriously injured amateur rugby players and their families since 1978. All proceeds from the Charity Walk and Charity Cycle go towards helping our seriously injured players with everyday needs such as wheelchairs and physical therapy, transportation and education, as well as contributing to ground breaking research in to spinal injury treatments.

The Charitable Trust is a constant support to those in our rugby family who have sacrificed so much. Your support is greatly appreciated.

For more information on the Charitable Trust please click here.