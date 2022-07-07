Jump to main content

‘The Players Know What We Have To Get Right’ – Farrell

News

7th July 2022 10:10

By Editor

Head coach Andy Farrell spoke to the media in New Zealand today about the team selection for the second Test in Dunedin.

“There are all sorts of different considerations that go into selection,” he said, after making just one change to the side which sees Connacht’s Mack Hansen return on the right wing.

“Some people are unlucky not to start because they made a good impact off the bench last weekend. But a lot of the lads who were selected last week get an opportunity to go again.”