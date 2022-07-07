‘The Players Know What We Have To Get Right’ – Farrell

Head coach Andy Farrell spoke to the media in New Zealand today about the team selection for the second Test in Dunedin.

“There are all sorts of different considerations that go into selection,” he said, after making just one change to the side which sees Connacht’s Mack Hansen return on the right wing.

“Some people are unlucky not to start because they made a good impact off the bench last weekend. But a lot of the lads who were selected last week get an opportunity to go again.”