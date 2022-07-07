One Change Made To Ireland Team For Dunedin Test

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made one change to the starting line-up for the second Test against New Zealand which takes place at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish time).

After a positive Covid-19 test at the outset of the tour, a fully-recovered Mack Hansen returns on the right wing, joining James Lowe, who turns 30 tomorrow, and full-back Hugo Keenan in the back-three.

Captain Jonathan Sexton has completed the graduated return-to-play protocols and will be partnered again by Jamison Gibson-Park, with the centre pairing of Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw also retained.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Young hooker Dan Sheehan makes his fifth successive start, packing down with Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong in the front row. Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan complete the tight five.

Peter O’Mahony, one of the survivors from Ireland’s last tour of New Zealand 10 years ago, combines once more with Leinster duo Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris in the back row.

Rob Herring and Finlay Bealham, who were both ruled out of the first Test, return to be named amongst the replacements alongside Cian Healy, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Bundee Aki.

Commenting ahead of this weekend’s crucial clash, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action/Main Event and RTÉ 2fm, Farrell said: “There’s all sorts of different ramifications that go into selection, sometimes players probably have not performed to the standards they judge themselves on.

“To not give people a chance to correct that is sometimes missing an opportunity, so there’s a little bit of that. Some people are unlucky probably not to start because they had good impact off the bench, etc. They understand that as well.

The lads are in a good place. Thursday before the Test match, you’d expect them to be, but even early in the week. There’s a bit of doubt creeps in when you don’t know the answers, but they know the answers, they know the bits they need to get right. “They know the access they gave the All Blacks and they understand you can’t do that because they know first half you’ll be behind your own posts. “There have been a few things to fix like there is in every week, but we’ve had a good training week, and the Captain’s Run tomorrow.”

On playing under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium, he added: “We all know it suits the All Blacks. Every game I’ve watched played at this stadium has been fantastic. It’s always quick when we’ve been there in the past.

“I’ve coached there a good few times now, and it’s always been quick and the atmosphere is fantastic. It’s not the biggest of stadiums, but the atmosphere is electric because of the roof.

“I expect more of what we’ve seen in Super Rugby, and when the All Blacks have played there in the past, whether it’s against the Lions or any other international side. It will be quick and the ball will be fizzing around, I’m sure.”

IRELAND Team & Replacements (v New Zealand, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 2022 Summer Tour Second Test, Saturday, July 9, kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish time):

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 21

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 4

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 43

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 58

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 13

10. Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (capt) 106

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) 18

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 44

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 8

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 58

4. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 31

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 44

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 85

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 41

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 18

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 26

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 116

18. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 23

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster) 6

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 28

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 97

22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 33

23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 38

Ireland 2022 Summer Tour Fixtures:

Māori All Blacks 32 IRELAND 17

FMG Stadium, Hamilton

New Zealand 42 IRELAND 19

Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand v IRELAND

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Saturday, July 9, kick-off 8.05am Irish time

Māori All Blacks v IRELAND

Sky Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday, July 12, kick-off 8.05am Irish time

New Zealand v IRELAND

Sky Stadium, Wellington, Saturday, July 16, kick-off 8.05am Irish time