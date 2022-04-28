“A Cracking Final” – #EnergiaAIL Counting Down To One More Big Weekend And Another Televised Decider

IRFU President Des Kavanagh summed it up most succinctly – “A cracking final” he told TG4 at Monday’s launch for the Energia All-Ireland Men’s Division 1A decider.

The game will be live on Sunday from 14:45 on TG4 and the TG4 player. The exciting is building and ticket sales are strong for the meeting for the meeting of Clontarf and Terenure College.

“It’s an unbelievable privilege to be here,” said ‘Tarf Captain Matt D’Arcy. We’ve worked very hard for it over the last two years now. Numerous pre-seasons and a lot of commitment, so everyone is delighted and it’s a big day out for everyone.

“I think rugby all season has been amazing, in the league there have been some great matches throughout. It’s just a good day out for everyone.”

Adult tickets are €10 each and Under-18s go free – an Under-18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. Under-18s attending require adult supervision. Any request for disabled access tickets should be emailed here.

This means a lot to the team captains. Tune in to TG4 for the #EnergiaAIL 1A Final. Dé Domhnaigh / Sunday ⏰ 14:45

Terenure College captain Harrison Brewer says the excitement is the same on the south side of the Liffey.

“It’s pretty big for the club, there are a lot of special people in that club waiting for this day. It’s been a long time coming, so to be the first team is pretty special for this group of players.

You could see from the semi-final, three thousand odd people. It’s a phenomenal community and one I’m very proud to be part of. I think they deserve it just as much as we do. So yeah, delighted to do it for them, and I’m sure they will do their best to fill this place.”

Before Sunday comes around there are nine other crunch matches with #EnergiaAIL promotion and relegation on the line. The IRFU have teamed up with the Club Scene Podcast to create a live event that will capture the latest updates from all nine games on Saturday April 30th.

Using Twitter Spaces, IrishRugby.ie will host an Energia All-Ireland League Match Day Live Centre. The Match Day Centre will be open to listen to by anyone, whether they have a twitter account or not. The link will be live on the home page of IrishRugby.ie on Saturday afternoon.

A team of reporters and loyal TSCP podcast listeners have been lined up in the home venues of City Of Derry, Enniscorthy, Ballina, Greystones, Nenagh Ormond, Queen’s University, Banbridge and Shannon. The broadcast will also include feature commentary from Coonagh of Shannon v Naas in the Division 1B promotion playoff. Energia AIL Match Day Live will be hosted by Dan Mooney (Commentator), Daragh Frawley (Club Scene Podcast Producer) and Ross O’Donoghue (IRFU).

“It will be Soccer Saturday On Sky Sports But For The AIL!” said Daragh Frawley. “We’ve a few listeners who probably miss Aertel as well so we’ll have elements of that too. The important thing is that there’s one place to go for all the updates on Saturday’s games and we’ll be sure to share the excitement and the craic around the games as well. You don’t need to be on twitter to enjoy it and we’ve a great team of volunteers in the nine venues, who we’re very grateful to. It’s an excitement format with lots of potential for next season as well.”

UPCOMING FIXTURES:

Saturday, April 30

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

Division 1A Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:

Ballynahinch (21) v UCC (17), Ballymacarn Park – Match Day Reporter: Timothy Duggan

Division 1B Promotion Play-Off Final:

Shannon v Naas, Coonagh – Match Day Commentary: Dan Mooney, Daragh Frawley, Michael Cahill

Division 1B Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:

Banbridge (25) v Navan (17), Rifle Park – Match Day Reporter: Marc Eadie

Division 2A Promotion Play-Off Final:

Queen’s University v Buccaneers, Dub Lane – Match Day Reporter: Chris Poole

Division 2A Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:

Nenagh Ormond (17) v Rainey Old Boys (17), New Ormond Park – Match Day Reporter: Rory Flanigan

Division 2B Promotion Play-Off Final:

Greystones v Blackrock College, Dr Hickey Park – Match Day Reporter: Fergus McGrath

Division 2B Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:

Ballina (19) v Galwegians (34), Heffernan Park – Match Day Reporter: Caoimhe Harte

Division 2C Promotion Play-Off Final:

Enniscorthy v Skerries, Alcast Park – Match Day Reporter: Tom O’Brien, Amy Stafford

Division 2C Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:

City of Derry (17) v Clonmel (33), Judge’s Road – Match Day Reporter: Paul Condon

Sunday, May 1

Division 1A Final:

CLONTARF v TERENURE COLLEGE, Aviva Stadium, 3pm – Live on TG4