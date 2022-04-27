“There Are Leaders Across The Board” – Clontarf Ready For #EnergiaAIL Final

It’s an Energia All-Ireland League Final on a bank holiday weekend in a 50,000 seater stadium, but Clontarf Head Coach Andy Wood says it will be ‘business as usual’ for his side’s preparation this week.

Clontarf face Terenure College at the Aviva with a 3pm kick off on Sunday May 1st. Five AIL finals have been staged at the Aviva and ‘Tarf have featured in four of them, winning one and losing three. Interest in this final has been high, with attendance set to be the strongest ever for an AIL decider at the Aviva.

“I don’t think we’ll do much different,” Wood told Sam O’Byrne for Irish Rugby TV. “We’ll go about our business as normal, but we might have one eye on Terenure early in the week. They’re a fine side and we have a good idea of what they’re going to bring but the focus will be on ourselves and continuing to do well what we’ve done up to this point.

Adult tickets are €10 each and Under-18s go free – an Under-18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. Under-18s attending require adult supervision. Any request for disabled access tickets should be emailed here.

“You look at the players that we’ve got in the team and there are leaders across the board. I’m always confident in the lads taking the messaging on board.”

Men’s Division 1A was the only one not to have a game cancelled due to COVID-19, but it’s clear that squad depth was massively tested for all 10 teams in the division.

“We’ve used 48 players,” said Wood. “We’ve been working with the U20’s coaches and seven or eight have those players have come up and played for us. The J1’s have continued to deliver so when we’ve needed lads to come in, they’ve put in performances. That’s the beauty of it.”

AIL Finals At The Aviva Stadium

2015: Clontarf 17 Lansdowne 18 (1,933)

2016: Clontarf 28 Cork Constitution 25 (2,098)

2017: Clontarf 21 Cork Constitution 25 (1,984)

2018: Lansdowne 19 v Cork Constitution 17 (900)

2019: Clontarf 13 Cork Constitution 28 (1,000)

2022: Clontarf v Terenure College

(Attendance in brackets)