‘It’s Great To See People Out Supporting Their Local Club’ – D’Arcy Looks Ahead To Dublin Derby

Clontarf captain Matt D’Arcy says the support his side has received in their table-topping Division 1A campaign this season has been phenomenal.

Andy Wood’s men will be hoping to rally the crowd once more this Sunday when they take on Terenure College in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A final.

Adult tickets are €10 each and Under-18s go free – an Under-18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. Under-18s attending require adult supervision. Any request for disabled access tickets should be emailed here.

“It’s great to see people out supporting their local rugby club,” the Dubliner told Irish Rugby TV after beating Cork Constitution 29-13 at the semi-final stage.

“We knew it was going to be a very tough match. Cork Con are always a great cup side. We managed to get a good performance so we’re absolutely delighted.

“It was a great day out and a great game of rugby. The club did a great job at promoting it. We had the minis out at half time with minis up from Cork Con as well.”

The last All-Ireland League final to be played was Clontarf’s loss to Cork Constitution in 2019. This time it is a Dublin derby to decide who gets to lift the trophy.

“It’s going to be exciting,” he said. “It’s a short enough turnaround with the final being on the Sunday so (we’ll) concentrate, try and have a normal week, train well Tuesday and Thursday and then go out and enjoy the occasion.”

Clontarf know a thing or two about contesting finals. For D’Arcy, it requires a very simple approach.

“We just focus on our next job. I know everybody probably says that but it’s how you get through the big matches.

“You just focus on the performance and try and improve week on week. There’s three of four lads disappointed not to be involved so you have to put your hand up.”

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A FINAL:

Sunday, May 1

CLONTARF v TERENURE COLLEGE, Aviva Stadium, 3pm