‘We Want To Be Known For The Rugby We Play’ – McWilliams

Head coach Greg McWilliams spoke to the media today about the prospect of playing ‘the best team in the world’ on Sunday when Ireland face England in the penultimate round of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

He gave his views on the style of play that Ireland want to stay true to and the challenge that lies ahead this weekend weekend, as well as the opportunity that a first ever summer tour will bring later in the season.

McWilliams has named an updated squad that includes a recall for Sene Naoupu, but also sees the pre-flagged departure of a number of Sevens players as they prepare for their first HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournament since winning a historic silver medal in Seville back in January.

Ireland will also be without Sam Monaghan, the player-of-the-match against Italy, and newly-capped back rower Aoife Wafer through injury. Two uncapped players have been included in Niamh Byrne and Alice O’Dowd.