Festival-like Atmosphere Promised In Terenure For #EnergiaAIL Semi-Final

Terenure College RFC say there will be a festival-like atmosphere and a huge welcome to everyone in their local community for their Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Semi-Final this Saturday.

The hospitality has also been extended to supporters of Lansdowne for the meeting of the two sides in Lakelands Park with a 2:30pm kick off.

Mark Hamilton is one of Terenure’s team managers. He’s in his 13th season in their 1st XV’s backroom team and says it’s a privilege to be involved.

I honestly don’t think I’ve met a closer bunch of lads, he told IrishRugby.ie.

“Everyone has bought into our goal this season. It’s an absolute pleasure to be involved with them. There’s tremendous ability throughout the first and second squads but what really sums it up is how tight they are as friends off the pitch. They train, gym and recover together but they’d spend time with each other away from rugby as well.”

Terenure have been working hard in recent years and throughout the pandemic to make Lakelands Park a welcoming place for everyone in their community with the right rugby offerings to match. Hamilton says it has influenced the mix in their men’s 1st XV also.

“There’s a fair amount of lads who’ve come through the school in Terenure but then there’s another chunk of lads who haven’t and they bring a really good balance to the group. They’d do anything for the club and they know what the club means to our community. We’ve been in some tight encounters already this season and that will and want to represent the club has really stood to us.

Like Clontarf on their half of the draw, Terenure College have seen a real boost in support this season – one that has helped drive the team all the way to the playoffs.

“The crowds have been brilliant,” say Mark, who is also Team Manager in the Ireland Club XV set up. “It creates a buzz at every game, not just at home but away as well because the travelling support have been phenomenal. Again there’s a real mix of people who are new to the club but we’re seeing all those minis, underage players and parents in the club really get behind us. The numbers have been huge and the lads appreciate it so much.”

It’s clear that the success in the club is not solely defined by the fortunes of their AIL team. As Director of Rugby Ian Morgan says, “We have six men’s teams and an U20 team, we’ve been developing offerings for women and we’ve got the Terenure Tigers team for rugby players with a disability.

“Initiatives like our team of the month also helps to bring the club together because players from every team can be nominated. Coaches from every team attend a monthly rugby review meeting, they get to know eachother and it helps with the huge buy-in we’re getting from players going to each other’s matches.

“The biggest producer of support is players. They are enjoying their rugby and they’re getting their mates to come down. It’s a good place to watch a game, especially with the outdoor seating and the pizza truck. Most of our games are on a Saturday and when you have a seconds game taking place the same day, you know there’s going to be a buzz in the club that night.

“The coffee truck has been a huge success”, Ian says. “It brings people in from the local community. They can go for walks here, have a coffee and know that they’re welcome to matches, but people have to know when they’re on – you can go four or five weeks without an AIL home game and social media has been a huge help with that. People know they are welcome and know when games are on. “

With great momentum behind the side’s results and a groundswell of support in full voice, is there a risk that the players might get ahead of themselves?

“No,” says Mark Hamilton, plainly. “Managing expectation can be difficult but this team will just keep doing what they’ve been doing. They’re a grounded bunch and they’re taking everything in their stride.

“A number of the squad would have been involved in the 2018 semi-final which we lost at home 22-15 to Cork Constitution and that will also stand to them. I’m 13 years in the back-room team but nearly 20 years involved in the club and this is the hardest working team I’ve seen.”

While the quality of rugby between two of the most exciting teams in the division is assured, the ‘Nure are pulling out all the stops to ensure a full day of entertainment.

“We’re bringing in a marquee so we can accommodate as many of the extended local community as possible. We want the Lansdowne supporters to know they are really welcome too. The pre-match lunch is sold out already but we’ve a waiting list and there will be lots of food options and entertainment for anyone who can make it to the match. It’ll be a special day for the parish.”

Terenure College RFC host Lansdowne in Lakelands Park on Saturday April 23rd at 2:30pm. Admission (cash upon entry): non-member adults €10, members/concession €5 and children go free.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday April 23rd

Men’s Division 1A Semi-Finals:

Clontarf v Cork Constitution, Castle Avenue, 2:30pm

Terenure College v Lansdowne, Lakelands Park, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 1A Relegation Playoff Leg 1:

UCC v Ballynahinch, The Mardyke, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 1B Promotion Playoff Semi-Finals:

Old Wesley v Naas, Energia Park, 2:30pm

Highfield v Shannon, Woodleigh Park, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 1B Relegation Playoff Leg 1:

Navan v Banbridge, Balreask Old, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2A Promotion Playoff Semi-Finals:

Queen’s University v Ballymena, Dub Lane, 2:30pm

Cashel v Buccaneers, Spafield, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2A Relegation Playoff Leg 1:

Rainey Old Boys v Nenagh Ormond, Hatrrick Park, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2B Promotion Playoff Semi-Finals:

Greystones v Galway Corinthians, Dr Hickey Park, 2:30pm

Belfast Harlequins v Blackrock College, Deramore Park, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2B Relegation Playoff Leg 1:

Galwegians v Ballina, Crowley Park, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2C Promotion Playoff Semi-Finals:

Enniscorthy v Tullamore, Alcast Park, 2:30pm

Skerries v Bangor, Holmpatrick 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2C Relegation Playoff Leg 1:

Clonmel v City Of Derry, Ardgaoithe, 2:30pm

Saturday April 30th

Men’s Division 1B Promotion Playoff Final

Old Wesley/Naas v Highfield/Shannon

Men’s Division 1B Relegation Playoff Leg 2:

Banbridge v Navan, Rifle Park, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2A Promotion Final:

Queen’s University/Ballymena v Cashel/Buccaneers

Men’s Division 2A Relegation Playoff Leg 2:

Nenagh Ormond v Rainey Old Boys, Ormond Park, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2B Promotion Playoff Final:

Greystones/Galway Corinthians v Belfast Harlequins/Blackrock College

Men’s Division 2B Relegation Playoff Leg 2:

Ballina v Galwegians, Heffernan Park, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2C Promotion Playoff Semi-Finals:

Enniscorthy/Tullamore v Skerries/Bangor

Men’s Division 2C Relegation Playoff Leg 2:

City Of Derry v Clonmel, Judges Road, 2:30pm

Sunday May 1st

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Final:

Clontarf/Cork Con v Terenure College/Lansdowne, Aviva Stadium, 3pm