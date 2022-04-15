Six Changes Made For Ireland U-19s’ Second Game Against France

Ireland Under-19 head coach Kieran Hallett has made six changes for their second and final match against the France Under-20 Development team on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

St. Mary’s College RFC’s Templeville Road ground will play host to the Under-19 international fixture as Ireland look to build on their midweek 26-21 win over the French side in Belfast.

The Ireland U-19s, sponsored by PwC, are captained again by U-20 Grand Slam winner James McNabney, who is joined in the back row by debutant flanker Liam Molony and Crescent College Comprehensive’s Ruadhan Quinn who switches to number 8.

George Hadden and Danny McCarthy both come into the front row, joining forces with hooker Conall Henchy who had two tries and an assist during the first game against France.

The Ulster trio of Rory Telfer, Ross Taylor and James Wright are brought into a back-line which is led by Leinster out-half Sam Prendergast. Cistercian College Roscrea’s Ihechi Oij, the scorer of an excellent opening try on Wednesday, continues on the left wing.

Five more players are standing by to make their Ireland U-19 debuts off the bench – George Morris, James Doyle, Daniel Leane, Jeff Williams and Josh Costello, who has been gaining Energia All-Ireland League experience with Shannon this season.

The Ireland U-19 coaching group is led by Leinster Elite Player Development Officer Hallett, alongside Andrew Browne (Connacht Elite Player Development Officer) and Mark Butler (Munster Talent Coach).

IRELAND UNDER-19 Team & Replacements (v France Under-20 Development XV, Under-19 Men’s International Match, St. Mary’s College RFC, Saturday, April 16, kick-off 2pm:

15. James Nicholson (St. Michael’s College/Leinster)

14. Rory Telfer (Coleraine Grammar School/Ulster)

13. Hugh Cooney (Blackrock College/Leinster)

12. Ross Taylor (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

11. Ihechi Oji (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. James Wright (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

1. George Hadden (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Conall Henchy (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster)

3. Danny McCarthy (Midleton RFC/Munster)

4. Patrick Browne (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

5. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (capt)

7. Liam Molony (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

8. Ruadhan Quinn (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Tom Barry (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

17. Jack Boal (Belfast Harlequins RFC/Ulster)

18. George Morris (Gonzaga College/Leinster)

19. James Doyle (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

20. Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

21. George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby)

22. Andrew O’Mahony (UCC RFC/Munster)

23. Jeff Williams (Bandon Grammar School/Munster)

24. Liam McCarthy (Bandon Grammar School/Munster)

25. Henry Buttimer (Rockwell College/Munster)

26. Josh Costello (Shannon RFC/Munster)