Aviva Minis Festival Fun In Bangor And Old Crescent

The Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals are back and better than ever as host clubs welcome teams from all over their Province and boys and girls get a first taste of festival fun.

Last weekend saw Bangor and Old Crescent host two days of fun rugby with hundreds of boys and girls showing their skill and making memories to last a lifetime at one of the biggest days of the festival season.

Stuart McCartan of Bangor RFC said the club was delighted to be hosting the day, “It’s great to have the Aviva Minis festival back and we’re delighted to be hosting it here. It’s been a while since we had one, this is the first major tournament we’ve been able to host since the pandemic so it’s great to see the all the clubs coming along and the kids get to enjoy a fun day out with their friends and families.”

Aviva Minis – Old Crescent

On Sunday the Aviva Minis roadshow moved to Old Crescent and another fun filled day. There was a familiar face on the sidelines as Munster and Ireland legend John Hayes was in attendance as one of the Bruff mini rugby coaches.

Speaking to Irish Rugby TV, Hayes said, “I’m one of five coaches here with Bruff today. We have two teams involved at U10s an it’s a great day for them as they get to play against teams they don’t usually meet. We’ve already met with other coaches and arranged days with other clubs.”

Old Crescent President Paul Donnellan remarked, “It’s a great honour for us to host the Aviva Minis festival. To have so many youngsters here today is a great thrill and a huge boost for the club.”