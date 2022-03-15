U16s Go Free At Energia All-Ireland Cup Finals

All children U16 will have free admission to the Energia All-Ireland Cup Final double-header in St. Mary’s College RFC, Dublin on Sunday March 20th.

Admission for adults will be €10 cash payable upon entry while there is a €5 concession for students and OAPs.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division sides Railway Union, UL Bohemian, Blackrock College and Cooke will all compete for silverware on the day.

Sunday March 20th 2022

Energia All-Ireland Plate Final: Cooke v Blackrock College, Templeville Road, 1pm;

Energia All-Ireland Cup Final: Railway Union v UL Bohemian, Templeville Road, 3pm.

Looking ahead to Sunday, IRFU Women’s Development Officer Amanda Greensmith told IrishRugby.ie:

“Both games are being live streamed on IrishRugby.ie, but we still feel the best way for people to enjoy club rugby is to get up close and see these great players in action for themselves.

The Energia All-Ireland League is a part of the IRFU player pathway and we want age grade players to come to these big events and be inspired to continue their own rugby journey.”