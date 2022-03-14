Details for the 2022 Energia All-Ireland Cup Finals Confirmed

St. Mary’s College RFC in Dublin has been confirmed as the venue for the Energia All-Ireland Cup and Plate finals.

The double header will go ahead in Templeville Road on Sunday March 20th and both games being live streamed by Irish Rugby.

Sunday March 20th 2022

Energia All-Ireland Plate Final: Cooke v Blackrock College, Templeville Road, 1pm;

Energia All-Ireland Cup Final: Railway Union v UL Bohemian, Templeville Road, 3pm.

UL Bohemian were the last team to lift the trophy while Railway Union will be hoping to secure a league and cup double for the very first time.

The Energia All-Ireland Cup is contested by teams in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division and some of the best junior sides from around the provinces. The Energia All-Ireland Plate competition is for teams knocked out of the cup quarter-finals.

The Energia All-Ireland Shield is for teams that lost in the cup competition’s round of 16.

That shield final is an all-Ulster meeting of Co. Cavan and Malone and will be hosted at City of Armagh RFC on April 2nd to facilitate Cavan’s participation in the Deloitte Ulster Women’s Junior Cup Semi-Final.

Saturday April 2nd 2022

Energia All-Ireland Shield Final: Co. Cavan v Malone, Palace Grounds, KO TBC.