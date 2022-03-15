Hawkshaw Makes Connacht Switch

Connacht Rugby have confirmed the signing of Leinster out-half/centre David Hawkshaw , further strengthening the squad ahead of next season. The 22-year old has made eight appearances for his native Leinster and can cover the number 10 and 12 positions, giving Andy Friend and his coaching staff more options in both positions.

Hawkshaw was captain of the Ireland Under-20 squad that won a Grand Slam in the 2019 Six Nations, playing alongside his future Connacht team-mates, Niall Murray, Colm Reilly and Dylan Tierney-Martin.

Looking forward to linking up with the westerners, he said: “I understand that I now need to start getting games under my belt to add that extra layer of experience to my game.

“The chance to play with Connacht Rugby and to hopefully put my hand up for selection on a more consistent basis is all that I want and the rest is up to me. I look forward to doing that next season.”

Connacht head coach Friend added: “David has the potential to be another exciting player for us. He’s still young so will have the platform at Connacht to show what he can do, whether that be as an out-half or inside centre.

“His leadership attributes, as shown during his time as captain of the Ireland Under-20s, are also clear to see.”